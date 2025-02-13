Longtime Duluth-area conservation officer named 2024 Conservation Officer of the Year (published February 13, 2025)

In recognition of his outstanding overall career performance, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Andy Schmidt has been named the 2024 Conservation Officer of the Year. DNR Enforcement Division Director Col. Rodmen Smith presented awards to Schmidt and four other officers Feb. 12 as part of an annual award celebration at Camp Ripley.

A conservation officer since 2008, Schmidt currently works in the Duluth West station. He’s spent his entire career working in the northeastern part of Minnesota, and recently accepted a promotion to become district supervisor in the area in early March. Prior to becoming a conservation officer, Schmidt worked as a trooper for the Minnesota State Patrol. Schmidt is known as a fair and thorough conservation officer who works hard to connect the community with the DNR through safety training classes and routine contacts with outdoor enthusiasts. Schmidt also is extensively involved in training new and existing conservation officers and serves on the Enforcement Division’s Honor Guard.

“Andy has been a dedicated public servant his entire career, and really models what it means to excel as a conservation officer,” Smith said. “He strikes the delicate balance of enforcing laws that protect natural resources and getting people to understand how their actions affect the resources.”

Schmidt also was named the 2024 Minnesota Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar Safari Club International.

Other Enforcement Division honorees include:

Boat and Water Safety Achievement Award – CO Tyler Ramaker

CO Tyler Ramaker, who is stationed in La Crescent, is a leader in the Enforcement Division when it comes to boating. He’s been a CO since 2018 and spends nearly the entire year working on or around open water on the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota. In addition to working to keep everyone around water safe, Ramaker is a certified airboat instructor and instructs conservation officers and other law enforcement personnel in their use.

“The Mississippi River is unique for many reasons, including for the wide variety of ways people use it,” Smith said. “Tyler is an excellent all-around conservation officer and is well-versed in dealing with all the complexities surrounding one of our nation’s most important bodies of water.”

Waterfowl Enforcement Achievement Award – CO Shane Vernier

CO Shane Vernier, who is stationed in Willmar, patrols some of the state’s best waterfowl-hunting lakes and marshes and the public land that surrounds them. Aside from hunting-focused enforcement, Vernier – a CO since 2015 – also works hard to protect the habitat that draws waterfowl to the area.

“Shane has a deep appreciation for and understanding of waterfowl, which is one of the reasons he’s such an excellent waterfowl enforcement officer,” Smith said. “He’s also committed to teaching the next generation of waterfowl hunters how to enjoy the sport ethically and safely, which is a key part of carrying on Minnesota’s waterfowling tradition.”

Willard Munger Wetlands Achievement Award – CO Cassie Block

CO Cassie Block, who is stationed in Willmar and has been a CO since 2020, works an area where waterways receive heavy pressure ranging from agriculture to recreational use. She prioritizes investigating and resolving complaints related to wetlands and water resources and emphasizes work around preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species. She recently became a K9 handler of a zebra mussel-sniffing dog, which will make her efforts surrounding AIS even more effective.

“Protecting our water resources takes dedication, patience, and persistence, but the people of Minnesota deserve for it to be a top priority,” Smith said. “Cassie does a great job in this regard and her efforts go a long way toward ensuring future generations will have the same opportunities we have today.”

Enforcement Education Achievement Award – CO Darrin Kittelson

CO Darrin Kittelson, who is stationed in International Falls and has been a conservation officer since 2005, is synonymous with safety in his community. He is a lead ATV, firearms, and snowmobile safety instructor, and works tirelessly to ensure all youth in the area have access to the instruction they need to enjoy a lifetime of safe outdoor recreation. He’s also heavily involved in providing training to new and current conservation officers.

“Since his first day on the job, Darrin has prioritized all aspects of safety education,” Smith said. “Teaching people how to stay safe in the field is a vital part of being a conservation officer, and Darrin does it extremely well.”