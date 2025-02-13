T-Max Lending LLC Closes $15.5 Million Hotel Development in Charleston, SC

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Max Lending LLC is pleased to announce the successful closure of a $15,500,000 commercial loan to a prominent developer in Charleston, South Carolina. This strategic financing will support the completion of a state-of-the-art hotel currently under construction in the heart of Charleston.

The hotel, designed to be a luxurious retreat for both leisure and business travelers, will feature an array of premium amenities, including an expansive swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, ample parking facilities, and modern meeting spaces for corporate events. Additionally, the hotel will offer spacious, well-appointed guest rooms, dining options, and entertainment areas, ensuring comprehensive and elevated guest experience.

The loan was structured with a 3-year term and an interest rate of 8.9%, with an underlying (LTC) ratio of approximately 95%. The loan proceeds will be used exclusively for the completion of the hotel’s construction and interior fit-out, further solidifying T-Max Lending LLC’s position as a trusted financial partner for commercial real estate developers.

“We are excited to play a key role in bringing this new hospitality project to life in Charleston,” said Jackson Valerie, Vice President at T-Max Lending LLC. “With a strong loan structure and competitive terms, we’re confident this development will contribute to the city’s growing appeal as a top-tier destination for both tourists and business travelers alike.”

T-Max Lending LLC remains committed to providing flexible, customized financing solutions to support developers in completing high-impact commercial real estate projects. The company’s expertise continues to make it a leader in the industry, helping to drive economic growth and community development.

For more information about T-Max Lending LLC and its lending services, please contact:

T-Max Lending LLC

Info@tmaxlending.com

619 259 0177

www.tmaxlending.com

