Alliance Entertainment Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Strategic investments and partnerships set stage for strong second half outlook

Reduced revolver debt by 31%, strengthening balance sheet and liquidity position

Higher-margin Direct to Consumer sales reach 42% of gross revenue

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a global distributor and wholesaler specializing in music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, and collectibles, reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2024.

Second Quarter FY 2025 and Subsequent Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Handmade by Robots, a rapidly growing collectible brand known for its unique vinyl figures designed to replicate the look of hand-knit plush toys. This strategic acquisition bolsters Alliance Entertainment’s presence in the high-demand licensed collectibles market, adding iconic franchises such as DC Comics, Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Peanuts, Disney, Sonic the Hedgehog, Hello Kitty, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Star Trek to its portfolio.

Secured an exclusive home entertainment license agreement with Paramount Pictures, making Alliance the exclusive distributor of Paramount’s physical media, including DVD, Blu-ray, 4K and UHD, across the U.S. and Canada. This strategic partnership enhances Alliance’s leadership in home entertainment distribution, providing direct access to Paramount’s extensive library of blockbuster films and iconic TV series while strengthening relationships with major retailers and collectors.

Signed strategic retail partnerships to expand product placement across mass-market and specialty retailers, reinforcing Alliance’s market leadership in entertainment distribution.

Higher-margin Consumer Direct Fulfillment (CDF) sales accounted for 42% of gross sales revenue.

Vinyl record sales increased by 12% year-over-year, rising from $97 million to $109 million, driven by higher consumer demand and a 7% increase in the average selling price.

Physical movie sales surged 23% year-over-year, from $70 million to $86 million, fueled by premium 4K UHD and collectible SteelBook editions.

Reduced total operating expenses by 13% year-over-year, with distribution and fulfillment costs declining 18% due to automation initiatives and the consolidation of warehouse operations.

Interest expense declined 15% year-over-year, reflecting a lower revolving credit balance and improved financial efficiency.

Net income of $7.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $8.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in Q2 FY24. Results include a $2.5 million non-cash expense related to warrant liabilities, which reduced EPS by $0.05 per share. Excluding this impact, net income would have increased year-over-year, reflecting disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies.

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million, supporting continued profitability through cost efficiencies and strategic growth initiatives.

“During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, we successfully executed on our strategy to strengthen our leadership in key entertainment categories, expand our exclusive content offerings, and enhance operational efficiency,” commented Bruce Ogilvie, Chairman of Alliance Entertainment.

"Operationally, we continued to focus on enhancing efficiencies while meeting strong demand in key product categories. Consumer Direct Fulfillment (CDF) accounted for 42% of gross revenue, reinforcing our ability to deliver directly to consumers at scale. Vinyl and physical movie sales posted double-digit year-over-year growth, reflecting the continued enthusiasm for high-quality, collectible entertainment formats. At the same time, our automation initiatives and warehouse consolidation efforts led to an 18% reduction in distribution and fulfillment expenses, positioning us for improved profitability moving forward.

"We are confident that the strategic investments we are making today will drive meaningful value for our shareholders. Our focus remains on strengthening our content partnerships, expanding our exclusive product offerings, and leveraging our scale to enhance margins and profitability. As we look ahead, we see multiple catalysts for growth that will position Alliance Entertainment for long-term success," concluded Ogilvie.

Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Entertainment, added, “The second quarter was an important period for Alliance as we executed key strategic initiatives that will fuel our growth in the back half of fiscal 2025 and beyond. Our portfolio mix continues to shift toward higher-margin categories, and our cost structure is improving.

“Our recent acquisition of Handmade by Robots represents an exciting step forward in our collectibles business, which remains one of the fastest-growing segments in entertainment retail. These meticulously designed vinyl figures resonate with passionate collectors worldwide, and through Alliance’s unmatched distribution network, we see significant upside in expanding their reach across our mass-market, specialty, and ecommerce retail partners. Likewise, our exclusive home entertainment distribution agreement with Paramount, which took effect January 1, 2025, solidifies our position as a leader in physical media by bringing one of the most renowned film and television libraries into our portfolio. These two initiatives are key building blocks in our strategy to drive long-term growth.

“In terms of financial performance, we navigated a transitional quarter while maintaining strong profitability metrics. Our net income of $7.1 million reflects disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies, though it was impacted by a $2.5 million non-cash expense related to warrant liabilities.

“Our underlying business remains strong, with positive trends in several key product categories and a continued focus on strengthening our balance sheet. We delivered $16.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA this quarter, demonstrating the resilience of our business model even in a dynamic market environment. Our efforts to streamline operations, reduce distribution costs, and optimize inventory management are yielding results, and we expect further improvements as we move forward.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy by capitalizing on exclusive content, expanding high-demand product categories, and continuing to optimize our cost structure. With the addition of Handmade by Robots to our portfolio and the launch of our exclusive home entertainment partnership with Paramount at the start of fiscal Q3 2025, we are strengthening our ability to drive growth in key categories. These strategic moves, combined with our ongoing efficiency initiatives, set the stage for a strong second half of the fiscal year, and we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term shareholder value,” concluded Walker.

Second Quarter FY 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $393.7 million, compared to $425.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $42.3 million, compared to $47.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit margin for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 10.7%, compared to 11.2% in the same period of 2023.

Net income for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $7.1 million, compared to net income of $8.9 million for the same period of 2023. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 included a $2.5 million non-cash charge for the change in fair value of warrants.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $16.1 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $17.9 million for the same period of 2023.



1H FY 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $622.7 million, compared to $652.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $67.8 million, compared to $74.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit margin for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was 10.9%, compared to 11.3% in the same period of 2023.

Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $7.5 million, compared to net income of $5.5 million for the same period of 2023. Net income for first half of fiscal year 2025 included a $2.5 million non-cash charge for the change in fair value of warrants.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $19.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $19.2 million for the same period of 2023.



Conference Call

Alliance Entertainment Executive Chairman Bruce Ogilvie and CEO and CFO Jeff Walker will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. A presentation will accompany the call and can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13751293



Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705266&tp_key=755304cd6f and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through April 13, 2025, using the following information:

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13751293



About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com

ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended ($ in thousands except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net Revenues $ 393,672 $ 425,586 $ 622,662 $ 652,341 Cost of Revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 351,382 377,883 554,837 578,384 Operating Expenses Distribution and Fulfillment Expense 12,419 15,144 21,437 26,858 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 13,800 15,157 26,905 29,718 Depreciation and Amortization 1,255 1,412 2,512 3,054 Restructuring Cost 19 — 69 47 Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets — — (15 ) — Total Operating Expenses 27,493 31,713 50,908 59,677 Operating Income 14,797 15,990 16,917 14,280 Other Expenses Interest Expense, Net 2,827 3,328 5,666 6,468 Change in Fair Value of Warrants 2,545 (41 ) 2,586 (165 ) Total Other Expenses 5,372 3,287 8,252 6,303 Income Before Income Tax Expense 9,425 12,703 8,665 7,977 Income Tax Expense 2,354 3,789 1,197 2,525 Net Income 7,071 8,914 7,468 5,452 Net Income per Share – Basic and Diluted 0.14 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 50,957,370 50,930,770 50,957,370 50,716,470 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 50,965,970 51,394,570 50,965,970 51,180,270





ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) December 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 2,490 $ 1,129 Trade Receivables, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses of $830 and $648, respectively 147,038 92,357 Inventory, Net 96,338 97,429 Other Current Assets 7,658 5,298 Total Current Assets 253,524 196,213 Property and Equipment, Net 12,226 12,942 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 20,710 22,124 Goodwill 89,116 89,116 Intangibles, Net 18,470 13,381 Other Long-Term Assets 177 503 Deferred Tax Asset, Net 7,500 6,533 Total Assets $ 401,723 $ 340,812 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 190,362 $ 133,221 Accrued Expenses 7,745 9,371 Current Portion of Operating Lease Obligations 2,699 1,979 Current Portion of Finance Lease Obligations 2,947 2,838 Contingent Liability 511 511 Total Current Liabilities 204,265 147,920 Revolving Credit Facility, Net 66,975 69,587 Finance Lease Obligation, Non- Current 3,510 5,016 Operating Lease Obligations, Non-Current 19,044 20,413 Shareholder Loan (subordinated), Non-Current 10,000 10,000 Warrant Liability 2,379 247 Total Liabilities 306,173 253,183 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders’ Equity Preferred Stock: Par Value $0.0001 per share, Authorized 1,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding 0 shares as of December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024 — — Common Stock: Par Value $0.0001 per share, Authorized 550,000,000 shares at December 31, 2024, and at June 30, 2024; Issued and Outstanding 50,957,370 Shares as of December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024 5 5 Paid In Capital 48,512 48,058 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (79 ) (79 ) Retained Earnings 47,113 39,645 Total Stockholders’ Equity 95,551 87,629 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 401,723 $ 340,812





ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $ 7,468 $ 5,452 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Depreciation of Property and Equipment 849 1,027 Amortization of Intangible Assets 1,663 2,027 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs (Included in Interest) 702 159 Allowance for Credit Losses 574 333 Change in Fair Value of Warrants 2,587 Deferred Income Taxes (967 ) — Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 1,414 1,764 Operating Lease Obligations (649 ) (1,957 ) Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets (15 ) — Changes in Assets and Liabilities, Net of Acquisitions Trade Receivables (55,255 ) (78,957 ) Inventory 1,849 32,831 Income Taxes Payable\Receivable 1,494 2,557 Other Assets (2,319 ) 2,217 Accounts Payable 57,141 60,675 Accrued Expenses (2,918 ) (2,022 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 13,618 26,106 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures (10 ) (131 ) Cash inflow from Asset Disposal 15 — Cash Paid for Business Asset Purchase (7,551 ) — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (7,546 ) (131 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (538,604 ) (591,057 ) Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility 535,289 558,768 Proceeds from Shareholder Note (Subordinated), Current — 46,000 Payments on Shareholder Note (Subordinated), Current — (36,000 ) Issuance of common stock, net of transaction costs — 3,516 Deferred Financing Costs — (4,211 ) Payments on Financing Leases (1,396 ) (1,201 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (4,711 ) (24,185 ) Net Increase in Cash 1,361 1,790 Cash, Beginning of the Period 1,129 865 Cash, End of the Period $ 2,490 $ 2,655 Supplemental disclosure for Cash Flow Information Cash Paid for Interest $ 5,735 $ 6,468 Cash Paid for Income Taxes $ 795 $ 44 Supplemental Disclosure for Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Stock-based compensation conversion to stock 1,386 Conversion of Warrants from liability to Equity 454

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) other income (loss); (iii) interest expense; and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense and (v) other infrequent, non- recurring expenses. Our method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. See the table below for a reconciliation, for the periods presented, of our GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Income $ 7,071 $ 8,914 Add back: Interest Expense 2,827 3,328 Income Tax Expense 2,354 3,789 Depreciation and Amortization 1,255 1,412 EBITDA $ 13,507 $ 17,443 Adjustments Stock-based Compensation Expense - 58 Change In Fair Value of Warrants 2,545 (41 ) Merger-related Contingent Losses - 461 Restructuring Cost 19 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,071 $ 17,921





Six Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Income $ 7,468 $ 5,452 Add back: Interest Expense 5,666 6,468 Income Tax Expense 1,197 2,525 Depreciation and Amortization 2,512 3,054 EBITDA $ 16,843 $ 17,499 Adjustments Stock-based Compensation Expense - 1,386 Restructuring Cost 69 47 Change In Fair Value of Warrants 2,586 (165 ) Merger-related Contingent Losses - 461 Loss on Disposal of Property and Equipment (15 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,483 $ 19,228

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.