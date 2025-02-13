Justice Department Announces Successful Conclusion of Agreement with Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office to Ensure Constitutional Policing

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday the successful conclusion of the United States’ agreement with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) in Louisiana to end its pattern or practice of conducting arrests in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. After a thorough investigation, the United States found reasonable cause to believe that EPSO had unconstitutionally arrested and held people in jail without obtaining a warrant and without probable cause to believe the detained persons had committed a crime.

Under the 2018 agreement, EPSO made specific reforms to address the constitutional violations. EPSO developed policies, provided training, and improved adequate supervision to deputies to end the pattern or practice of unlawful seizures. EPSO also increased transparency by collecting and reporting data on its Fourth Amendment activities. Because EPSO has demonstrated full compliance with the agreement, the agreement is now terminated and the United States’ investigation is closed. The United States appreciates and acknowledges the effort and industry that EPSO committed to improve policing practices in Evangeline Parish.

The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of federally-protected rights. The Act also allows the Justice Department to remedy such misconduct through civil litigation.

To read the original press release announcing the findings of the investigation, click here. To read the report of the investigation, click here. To read the original EPSO Settlement Agreement, click here. Additional information about the Civil Rights Division is available on its website at www.justice.gov/crt.