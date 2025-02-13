INTERPOL WASHINGTON AND CANADA SIGN HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP TO COMBAT TREN DE ARAGUA

Lyon, France — INTERPOL Washington Director Jeffrey A. Grimming and National Central Bureau Ottawa Director Marie-Josee Homsy have signed a historic Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to strengthen cross-border law enforcement collaboration against Tren de Aragua (TdA), one of the world’s most dangerous transnational criminal organizations. Exploiting recent migration patterns, TdA has expanded its presence in North America and is now in cities and communities across both countries. This landmark agreement enhances the ability of INTERPOL Washington and NCB Ottawa to combat TdA through robust information sharing, coordinated law enforcement support, and strengthened border security efforts.

“Today, we have taken a great leap forward in our fight to eradicate TdA in the United States,” said Director Grimming. “By bringing our combined law enforcement resources to bear, the United States and Canada have ensured that TdA will find no safe harbor in either of our nations. Together, as partners, we will work in lockstep to disrupt and dismantle TdA and remove their violent criminal operatives from our communities.”

“Tackling Transnational Criminal Organizations like TdA requires transnational cooperation,” said Director Homsy. “These groups threaten security and stability across the Americas. This signing is an example of the strong collaboration that takes place between Canadian and American authorities every day – as well as the power and reach of INTERPOL capabilities. By working together, we can dismantle criminal networks, protect our communities, and reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law.”

According to the MOC, both countries have agreed to take concrete actions within the INTERPOL framework to improve police coordination, information sharing, and operational support against TdA in the United States and Canada. This includes enhancing the timely and secure exchange of criminal intelligence, operational data, and best practices regarding efforts against TdA; coordinating joint investigations and activities targeting TdA; and strengthening mechanisms to detect, prevent, and respond to illicit cross-border TdA activities.

This agreement was signed during Director Grimming’s participation in the INTERPOL Heads of National Central Bureaus Conference in Lyon, France. In addition to the signing, INTERPOL Washington engaged in high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings with key partners in the fight against TdA. Director Grimming also delivered a keynote presentation on U.S. efforts to dismantle TdA, sharing strategies and best practices with law enforcement leaders from over 140 countries.