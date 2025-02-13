Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Maurice Dacosta, Chief Financial Officer

February 13, 2025 16:00 ET | Source: Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maurice Dacosta, an experienced financial executive with extensive expertise in financial control, regulatory compliance, and broker-dealer operations, has joined Spartan Capital Securities as Chief Financial Officer. With nearly two decades of experience in financial leadership roles spanning broker-dealer, private banking, and asset management sectors, Mr. Dacosta brings a deep understanding of financial operations, internal controls, and compliance, making him a valuable addition to the Spartan team.

Mr. Dacosta most recently served as Controller and FINOP at Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. from 2014 to 2025, overseeing financial operations and regulatory compliance. His career also includes notable roles as Controller at Louis Capital Markets, LP from 2007 to 2012 and at Tullett Prebon from 1996 to 2007, where he managed financial reporting, regulatory reporting, and external audit functions. A licensed Series 27 Financial and Operations Principal (FINOP), Mr. Dacosta specializes in the broker-dealer space and has been instrumental in streamlining financial processes and enhancing operational efficiencies throughout his career. Mr. Dacosta earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from St. John’s University, solidifying his foundation in financial management and regulatory reporting.

Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Maurice Dacosta to the Spartan team. His extensive expertise in financial control, broker-dealer operations, and regulatory compliance aligns perfectly with our firm’s strategic objectives. As we continue to grow, Maurice’s leadership and industry acumen will be instrumental in optimizing our financial and operational efficiencies.”

