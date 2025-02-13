Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet February 19

CHEYENNE, Wyo - The Wyoming PSCC will meet February 19, 2025, in Cheyenne, for an education session and business meeting at the WYDOT Headquarters Building, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, Cheyenne.

The commission will participate in the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police legislative breakfast, followed by tours of the Laramie County Combined Communications Center and the Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch. The commission will then return to WYDOT for lunch. Inquiries regarding the tours may be directed to the commission secretary.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, February 19, at 1:00 p.m. in the Headquarters Auditorium. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

Commission members will attend a dinner with WYDOT staff on the evening of February 18, but no official business will be conducted.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.