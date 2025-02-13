The Republican Recap: Week of February 10, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week: Increasing Efficiency in Congressional Disapproval of Overreaching Rules ✅ When the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution and created our government, they separated powers between the three branches to prevent too much concentration of power in one branch, vesting legislative power in Congress, executive power in the President, and judicial power in the courts. This separation created a system of checks and balances, allowing the branches to hold each other accountable with their counteracting ambition. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, however, federal agencies ran rampant, expanding their authority by assuming the powers of the legislative and judicial branches in addition to their executive powers. To check this overreach of power, the Congressional Review Act of 1996 (CRA) allows Congress to disapprove of agency rules by passing a joint resolution, effectively vetoing dangerous rules; however, currently, the CRA demands Congress pass a separate joint resolution for each rule it needs to disapprove – slowing Congress’ ability to inhibit burdensome agency regulations. This is especially disrupting at the end of a President’s term, when agencies have historically issued many more regulations than previous years, called “midnight rulemaking.” Under the Biden Administration, agencies issued dozens of ‘significant’ final rules after President Trump won the Presidential election in 2024. It is the constitutional purview of Congress to legislate – not federal agencies. By allowing unelected bureaucrats to make laws, the power of the American public to hold their government accountable is completely undermined. We can’t let agencies expand their power without limit. H.R. 77, the Midnight Rules Relief Act, sponsored by Rep. Andy Biggs, amends the Congressional Review Act to allow Congress to disapprove multiple rules through one joint resolution if those rules were issued during the last year of a President’s term in office. “The House’s passage of Midnight Rules Relief Act will make it easier for Congress to check unelected bureaucrats who frantically write new federal rules before the end of their reign. The bill will help the legislature work with President Trump to restore the balance of power in the federal government. Americans demanded change—it’s time to rein in the administrative state,” said Rep. Andy Biggs. What Members Said: “Biden bureaucrats had no problem rewriting the rules to fit their agenda. So Congress, We the People, and this is the People's House, need to fight back, and we have the ability with one tool known as the Congressional Review Act, which would slow down the efforts of bureaucracies that seem to be more and more unaccountable by Congress being able to push back and say, ‘No, these rules that you've made are out of line,’” said Rep. Doug LaMalfa. “My colleague Andy Biggs from Arizona has brought forth a Midnight Rules Relief Act legislation to the floor so Congress can block multiple last minute regulations instead of having to do them just one at a time. When an outgoing Administration uses a scattergun approach with all sorts of bad rules and things that are harmful to the economy, harmful to our water supply, then we need to be able to have that ability to move more quickly in Congress as well. That's why the Midnight Rules Relief Act is going to be important.”

Cracking Down on High Speed Chases With Illegal Immigrants Fleeing Arrest ✅ On December 7, 2022, Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr., was killed in the line of duty while pursuing illegal immigrants who were fleeing capture near Mission, Texas. High speed chases often result in tragic losses of life, whether it is migrants in the cars when traffickers crash, Americans struck by illegal immigrants fleeing capture, or law enforcement officers in the line of duty. Too many innocent Americans have paid the price for illegal immigrants recklessly breaking our laws and engaging in high speed chases to avoid detention. We must ensure that there are meaningful consequences in place for any illegal migrant who threatens the safety of our communities and lives of our citizens. In honor of Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr., and his sacrifice while fighting to protect our southern border, House Republicans passed a bill that holds traffickers and illegal immigrants accountable and makes them think twice before fleeing arrest. Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s legislation, H.R. 35, the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act, creates new criminal offenses for operating a vehicle within 100 miles of the southern border while fleeing from Border Patrol agents, or any law enforcement officer assisting the U.S. Border Patrol, including serious jail time and prohibition from ever receiving legal status in the United States. “In Cochise County, high-speed car chases by cartel members, human smugglers, and other bad actors jeopardize the safety of our Customs and Border Protection agents, local law enforcement officials, and residents alike,” said Rep. Juan Ciscomani. “For far too long, these individuals have not faced federal consequences for their actions that often end in tragedy, as it did for Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez in 2022 and innocent bystanders along the border. This bill delivers a clear message to anyone who endangers our community that they will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I thank House Republican leadership for bringing this bill to the floor so quickly and am glad that my House colleagues on both sides of the aisle understand the necessity of this legislation. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to quickly consider this legislation to bring it one step closer to President Trump signing this critical legislation into law.” What Members Said: “Agent Raul Gonzalez was stationed in my community, McAllen, Texas, and was dedicated to protecting the Rio Grande Valley and, quite frankly, all of the nation. In 2022, he tragically lost his life while pursuing a car full of illegal immigrants. By passing this legislation, we can take critical steps to protect the safety of law enforcement officers and prevent this tragedy from ever happening again,” said Rep. Monica De La Cruz. “This bill will make failing to yield to Border Patrol agents or law enforcement a federal crime. Further, if anyone is killed during the apprehension, it could result in life in prison. Criminals will think twice before engaging in dangerous and reckless behavior, like a high-speed chase from Border Patrol agents. Law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. I am committed to protecting those who protect us and urge my colleagues to support this bill in honor of the life and service of a Texas hero, Agent Raul Gonzalez.”