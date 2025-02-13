Water Security Agency Releases Preliminary Runoff Report - Conditions Improve Across The Province

CANADA, February 13 - Released on February 13, 2025

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) released the preliminary spring runoff report for 2025.

While much of Saskatchewan experienced below-normal precipitation, leading to dry conditions at freeze-up last fall, overall conditions improved compared to last year. Most major reservoirs in southern Saskatchewan are at or above normal levels and are expected to be near normal levels following spring runoff.

Winter precipitation has been variable across the province, ranging from below normal in south-central and northern Saskatchewan, to above normal in parts of the southwest and west central portions of the province.

Currently, Lake Diefenbaker, the province's main water supply, is above normal levels for this time of year and inflows this winter have been near normal.

"In anticipation of potential below normal runoff from the alpine region, WSA has implemented an overwinter operating plan at Lake Diefenbaker that still focuses on retaining water supplies to ensure safe, reliable drinking water for communities and other users," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency Daryl Harrison said.

A more complete assessment of potential runoff conditions will be available after snowpack survey data is gathered later in February. Snowpack data, collected from over 100 locations across the province, provides a comprehensive view of moisture conditions, helping to refine runoff forecasts and water management decisions.

Parts of southern and central Saskatchewan are expected to see an above normal runoff response as a result of an above normal snowpack in combination with wetter fall conditions. Below normal conditions continue in northern Saskatchewan and the south- and east-central parts of the province.

In the Souris Basin, reservoirs are projected to remain within normal operating ranges. All lakes within the Qu'Appelle River Basin are expected to remain in the normal operating ranges.

WSA will continue to monitor and report on conditions as they develop.

