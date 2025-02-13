Fourth Generation coffee producer aligns Valentine’s offering with emerging celebrations trends.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Bay Coffee, a Northern California-based coffee producer roasting nearly 40 million pounds annually, announced today a Valentine’s Day initiative reflecting evolving celebrations of relationships beyond traditional romantic partnerships.Recent social trends show a significant shift in Valentine's Day celebrations, with consumers increasingly marking the occasion by celebrating friendships, self-care, and family bonds. This cultural evolution aligns with San Francisco Bay Coffee’s four-decade commitment to treating everyone–from farmers to customers–as family.The company, which maintains direct relationships with 32,000 coffee farmers globally, will offer a one-day 20% reduction on their flavored coffee line on February 14, 2025, using code LOVE2025 through their e-commerce platform.Established in 1979 by Jon and Barbara Rogers, San Francisco Bay Coffee’s community-focused approach extends from local operations to global impact. The company has invested in 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and multiple medical facilities in its partner farming communities. Its sustainability initiatives include achieving Silver Zero Waste Certification, with 94% of facility waste diverted from landfills.Please visit their website for information about San Francisco Bay Coffee’s Valentine's Day program or sustainability initiatives.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers in California and the world! San Francisco Bay Coffee boasts over 30 million pounds of coffee annually and believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious , San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!

