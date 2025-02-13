2025 Identity & Payments Summit Agenda Explores New Frontier of Fraud Prevention, Digital Credentials, AI and Quantum Computing

Lineup includes speakers from MATTR, Visa, IDEMIA, LA Metro, Federal Reserve, American Express, Giesecke+Devrient, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and many more

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance is thrilled to announce the agenda for the 2025 Identity & Payments Summit! The Summit is North America's premier event exploring security trends and the convergence of payments, access control, transit, identity and emerging tech in the digital era. It will be held February 24 through 26, 2025, at the picturesque Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California.

Day one:

February 24th will be a pre-conference day, featuring two exclusive events: the Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Technology Showcase and the U.S. Payments Forum’s Spring Member Meeting. The mDL Technology Showcase, sponsored by oneproof, will explore the groundbreaking potential of mDLs for combatting fraud and improving secure authentication processes while offering users full control over their data. It will bring together key stakeholders to demonstrate real-world mDL use cases, including, but not limited to, online bank onboarding, point of sale age verification, TSA ID verification, reusable identity verification (IDV) for remote proofing and cannabis purchases at the point of sale. Full details can be found on the Summit website.

The U.S. Payments Forum Spring Member Meeting will be held concurrently, offering an exclusive, members-only experience. The meeting will feature several sessions focused on cross-industry collaboration and professional development for Secure Technology Alliance members. HID will open the meeting with a thought-provoking session by Strategic Advisor Allen Ganz. It will delve into the evolution of facial recognition in payments, leveraging global case studies to demonstrate how it enhances payment security, convenience and speed and offers a glimpse into the technology's present and future potential. The meeting agenda will also include a collaborative panel with EMVCo, and sessions on FIDO passkeys, magstripe retirement, EMV 3-D Secure and an interactive merchant and issuer special interest group (SIG). Those interested in joining the Secure Technology Alliance are encouraged to visit the member benefits page to learn more.

Day two:

The Identity & Payments Summit will kick off in earnest on February 25th, beginning with a highly anticipated keynote address and fireside chat hosted by platinum sponsor MATTR. Simon Hurry, VP of Product North America at VISA and Luke McIntyre, Chief Product Officer at MATTR, will join Joel Semmelhack, Chief Revenue Officer at MATTR, to explore how the industry is powering secure and scalable digital credentials to tackle emerging threats like deepfakes and AI-driven fraud.

Jennifer Vides Hirsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Los Angeles Metro, will also deliver a riveting keynote address on how LA Metro is preparing for millions of new visitors to the city during the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics. It will cover mobility and transit strategies, access control, identity verification practices and secure and agile payments. Following the keynotes, general sessions will cover the intersection of biometric authentication and mobile identity, the future of digital wallets and cutting-edge fraud prevention strategies.

This year’s agenda also features three specialized tracks spanning payments, transportation and identity and access. On day two, the Identity & Access Track, sponsored by IDEMIA, will explore:

Enterprise identity security convergence

Challenges in identity verification, including AI risks, mDL registration hurdles and trust in mKYC

Solutions for identity verification, including IDV risk mitigation, biometrics and reusable IDV/KYC

Digital credential innovations

The payments track, sponsored by Infineon Technologies, will explore:

Cash’s role in the digital world

Cutting-edge payments fraud threats, trends and prevention strategies

Building risk management programs

Leveraging geolocation and AI for fraud detection and mitigation

The transportation track, sponsored by Discover Global Network, will explore:

Contactless open payments in transit

Access control and security in transit

Electronic benefits programs



Day three:

The Summit’s final day will dive right back into the agenda tracks with more insightful discussions led by industry thought leaders.

The payments track will include the following:

A roundtable by W3C, EMVCo and FIDO Alliance on key projects and standards

A session on the migration of EBT cards to chip

A panel on Tap to Phone, with participation from gold sponsor, Giesecke+Devrient

A session on how TotalEnergies transformed its global payment strategies with nexo standards

The transportation track will cover:

The future of closed-loop transit products and linked partnerships

Mobility applications and strategic partnerships

Government subsidy programs for sustainable mobility



The identity and access track will include sessions on:

Treading the delicate mDL ecosystem

Interoperability to drive mDL adoption

Key takeaways from the mDL Technology Showcase

Lessons learned from mDL collaboration

The Summit will conclude on a high note, reuniting attendees for general sessions on three pivotal topics shaping the future of secure technology. Discussions will explore cryptoagility and the critical steps businesses must take now to prepare for the era of quantum computing, the profound and lasting impact of artificial intelligence and a global perspective on the evolving intersection of payments and digital identity.

For updates on the Identity & Payments Summit, follow the Secure Technology Alliance on LinkedIn and X and join the conversation using #IdentityPaymentsSummit.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. Its U.S. Payments Forum is the only non-profit organization bringing together merchants, issuers, payment networks, acquirers, processors and technology makers on neutral ground to develop resources for the betterment of the payments industry. The Alliance is also strengthened by its Identity and Access Forum which is dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification, including physical and digital technologies. This includes mobile drivers’ licenses, access control and various forms of identity authentication. For more information on the Alliance’s activities, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org .

Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

Srijos@montner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.