Rising Queer South Asian Artist, Miraaj, Debuts Music Video 'Secret'

"Secret" is now available to stream on all music platforms

Leaving the Middle East for freedom, Miraaj’s debut video celebrates love, authenticity, and the queer community that shaped them

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miraaj , a queer South Asian artist and a celebrated figure in San Francisco’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community, premiered their first music video, “Secret,” on Valentine’s Day today. The chill-pop anthem is a heartfelt celebration of love in its most authentic, joyful, and inclusive forms, artfully blending South Asian sounds with modern pop influences.Filmed at San Francisco’s iconic Queer Arts Featured and Oasis, “Secret” is a self and crowd funded love letter to the queer community that shaped Miraaj’s artistic journey. Featuring Hindi lyrics and Bollywood-inspired aesthetics, the video is a testament to San Francisco’s ability to nurture bold, boundary-pushing art.“This song was written for someone who wasn’t forthcoming about their emotions and internal truths,” said Miraaj. “Now, it has morphed into an anthem for anyone who has ever been made to feel like a secret or that a secret is being kept from them. Releasing this on Valentine’s Day felt right—it’s an ode to San Francisco’s queer community and local artists who have made me into the artist I am. Queer love is as valid as the love shared between siblings, friends, lovers, and most importantly, self-love.”Miraaj’s personal story mirrors the resilience and authenticity celebrated in their music. Eight years ago, Miraaj left Dubai to seek sanctuary in San Francisco, finding solace and inspiration within the city’s thriving queer community. From performing Bollywood-inspired drag shows to hosting and producing Dhoom, a South Asian queer tea dance party at SF’ legendary club Oasis, Miraaj has become a cultural force, championing inclusivity and self-expression.“San Francisco has given me a space to grow as an artist and as a person,” says Miraaj. “This song is a love letter to anyone who has ever felt like they had to hide a part of themselves. It’s about finding the courage to be true to who you are.”Donning the hat of a Director in 2025, their music video showcases their commitment to bridging cultural divides, celebrating queer love, and challenging conventions. With its vibrant mix of music and storytelling, “Secret” promises to captivate audiences worldwide.The music video for “Secret” is now available on YouTube and the song can be streamed on all major platforms About MiraajMiraaj is a multi-talented South Asian artist based in San Francisco. Drawing inspiration from trance legends like Above & Beyond and Armin van Buuren, Miraaj crafts melodic hooks with Indian styles creating a unique soundscape that resonates across cultural boundaries.Miraaj has graced iconic stages across San Francisco, including the legendary Oasis Club, Brick & Mortar Music Hall, The Midway, and the Palace of Fine Arts, with additional performances in Oakland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York.

