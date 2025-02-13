NM Reed invites young readers to follow the adventures of 'The Littlest Coyote'

New book combines rhyming verses and colorful illustrations to highlight the value of friendship and courage

CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA —NM Reed delights readers young and old too with a series of sweet illustrated stories about an adorable puppy who loves to howl.In its first installment, "The Littlest Coyote", children follow the littlest coyote and his friends on an adventure into the unknown. One day, the littlest coyote decides to go on walkabout to see what he can find over the hill. He gets stuck out there overnight, alone and afraid. Along the way, he meets new animal friends who help him find his way back to his person who is anxiously waiting for his return. Written in gently rhyming verses, "The Littlest Coyote" introduces an endearing character that embodies the spirit of curiosity and adventure. He asks a lot of questions and listens to everyone, encouraging young readers to face their fears and celebrate the joy of exploration.When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, the author states, "Be who you want to be. Have friends. Meet new people. Ask questions and listen. Remember who you are.""The Littlest Coyote"By NM ReedHardcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 30 pages | ISBN 9798369415764 Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 30 pages | ISBN 9798369415740 E-Book | 30 pages | ISBN 9798369415757Available on these platforms: Amazon , Amazon Kindle, Ebay, Walmart AbeBooks.com, Barnes & Noble, Thriftbooks, Agapea.com, Biblio.com and other major book stores.About the AuthorNM Reed is an author and illustrator, musician, and entrepreneur who lives with her husband, author McCarthy Preston, in a cabin in the woods with lots of pets and books.Published by: Xlibris and Stellar Literary Press and Media.

