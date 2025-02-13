Aquant's 2025 Field Service Benchmark Report Reveals AI Enabling 39% Faster Machinery Repairs and More

New report reveals one-third of service queries are solvable without a professional’s help and can be solved through self-service

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant , an AI platform built for servicing complex machinery, released its highly anticipated 2025 Field Service Benchmark Report , offering an in-depth analysis of trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of the service industries. The report reveals a widening Service Expertise Gap™—the growing divide between top-performing technicians and the rest of the workforce—fueled by rising customer expectations, increasingly complex machinery, and the ongoing skilled labor crisis.

The report also highlights how top-performing organizations leverage strategies, such as the Shift Left Method—emphasizing remote and self-service options—and AI designed specifically for the service use cases at hand, to redefine what it means to deliver great service. Aquant analyzed nearly 160 service organizations, totaling over 600,000 technician service records and $9.5 billion in service costs.

“Millions in service costs are on the line for organizations failing to resolve issues quickly and live up to rising customer expectations,” said Assaf Melochna, CEO and Co-founder of Aquant. “While challenges like the skilled labor shortage threaten operational efficiency, forward-thinking companies are setting new standards. Our latest benchmark report provides practical strategies, inspired by examples from leading companies, to close the expertise gap, enhance performance, and meet the rapidly evolving demands of today’s service industry.”

Aquant’s 2025 Field Service Benchmark Report highlights key findings on the metrics essential for service success, including a new analysis of Avoidable Dispatch Rates for service technicians. By adopting AI, organizations are closing Service Experience Gaps™ and maintaining strong customer relationships.

Key Findings from the 2025 Field Service Benchmark Report

Service Experience Gap™ : 14% of truck rolls — one in seven onsite service visits — are unnecessary, leading to inflated costs and technician burnout. One-third of service queries are solvable without a professional’s help and can be resolved through self-service. AI-powered solutions enable top-performing organizations to achieve a 39% faster Resolution Time and a 21% increase in accuracy. A failed first visit adds two additional visits on average, extending resolution timelines by 14 days.

: Performance Metrics : Top companies boast a First Time Fix Rate (FTFR) of 86%, compared to just 53% for bottom performers. Resolution Time for top organizations averages three days — eight days faster than their lower-performing peers. Time between service visits for leaders is 131 days, nearly triple the 50 days achieved by laggards.

: Cost Disparities : Avoidable Dispatch Rates are just 3% for top performers versus 24% for the bottom 20%. The annual cost gap between high and low performers can reach $1.8 million. A 1% improvement in remote resolutions can save organizations $1.1 million annually.



:

Blueprint for Becoming Best-in-Class

The report outlines the key strategies top-performing organizations are adopting to stay ahead:

Benchmarking critical KPIs such as Avoidable Dispatch Rates and First Time Fix Rates to identify and address performance gaps.

Proactively closing knowledge gaps and upskilling technicians by leveraging AI to democratize expertise across the workforce.

Adopting the Shift Left Method to resolve issues earlier, reducing the need for on-site visits.



To access the full 2025 Field Service Benchmark Report, visit www.aquant.ai .

About Aquant:

Aquant is an AI platform built to empower service teams in industries like manufacturing, medical devices, and industrial machinery to work smarter and more efficiently. The platform helps service leaders, field technicians, and contact center agents bridge the Service Expertise Gap™ by delivering expert-level recommendations tailored to each specific scenario. Aquant analyzes a company’s service data and expert insights, offering guidance that considers factors like skill level, problem complexity, and equipment state, ensuring precision and relevance. By continuously learning from real-world data and feedback, Aquant not only enhances troubleshooting but also enables proactive maintenance, effective training, and growth opportunities, giving each stakeholder in the service lifecycle the tools they need to make informed decisions. Discover more at www.aquant.ai .

