Chairman Comer and Senator Lee Introduce Bill to Fast-Track President Trump’s Government Reorganization Plans

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) today introduced the Reorganizing Government Act of 2025. This legislation ensures Congress takes an up or down vote on government-wide reorganization plans submitted to Congress by President Donald Trump in order to streamline government operations to better serve the American people.

“Americans elected President Trump to reform Washington, and his team is working around the clock to deliver on that promise. The federal bureaucracy has grown dramatically in size and scope, creating unnecessary red tape. We must cut through the inefficiency and streamline government to improve service delivery and save taxpayers money. Congress can fast-track President Trump’s government reorganization plans by renewing a key tool to approve them swiftly in Congress. The Reorganizing Government Act of 2025 does just that. I look forward to advancing this bill in the House Oversight Committee soon. We owe it to the American people to make government efficient, effective, and accountable,” said Chairman Comer.

The federal government has expanded significantly over the past 200 years, leading to inefficiencies, redundancies, and bureaucratic obstacles. With a federal budget that has grown from $3.6 billion to $7.3 trillion and over 400 executive agencies, streamlining government operations is essential for cost savings and improved service delivery. Recently, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on “Rightsizing Government.” At the hearing, members heard from Governor Kim Reynolds about how Iowa streamlined its state government through legislation she initiated. Members considered how the federal government can similarly reorganize and streamline its functions.

“This legislation allows the President to use his constitutional authority as Chief Executive to reorganize federal agencies, eliminate weaponization, and right-size the government to better serve the American people. Congress cannot afford to sit on its hands in this fight. Reauthorizing presidential reorganization authority is the most comprehensive tool that the President can use to restore good governance to Washington,” said Senator Lee.

The Reorganizing Government Act of 2025 seeks to renew and extend the President’s authority to propose executive branch reorganization plans until December 2026. This legislation restores a reorganization authority that was last in effect in 1984, aiming to modernize and improve government efficiency. Under this bill, Congress must vote on proposed reorganization plans within 90 days, using an expedited process that cannot be filibustered.

Read the bill text here.