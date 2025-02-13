Janet Tonkins Makes Her Broadway Debut as a Producer of "When My Soul Speaks," Starring Lisa Nichols

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary real estate mogul and empowerment advocate Janet Tonkins made her Broadway debut as a Producer with the one-night-only theatrical phenomenon, When My Soul Speaks, starring the incomparable Lisa Nichols. Held at the prestigious Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 9, 2024, this landmark event was an electrifying fusion of storytelling, spoken word, song, and dynamic performance marking a significant moment in both Tonkins’ and Nichols' illustrious careers.

Tonkins’ vision and unwavering belief in Lisa Nichols' mission to merge her transformative message with the magic of theater were instrumental in bringing this extraordinary show to life. "When My Soul Speaks" is a groundbreaking theatrical debut for Nichols, blending her powerful messages of transformation with the enchantment of Broadway in what she calls "Transfor-Tainment" – where transformation meets entertainment.

"Sharing my story from the Broadway stage was one of the most profound moments of my career," said Lisa Nichols. "It was an honor to bring my life's journey and mission to such a legendary platform, creating a space where inspiration and art come together to ignite transformation in every heart present."

The performance captivated the audience, offering a mesmerizing experience that resonated deeply with attendees. Nichols, renowned for her ability to inspire millions across the globe, brought her exhilarating energy to this intimate setting, making her Broadway debut unforgettable.

Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Janet Tonkins shared:

"I am incredibly honored to have played a pivotal role in bringing When My Soul Speaks to Broadway. Lisa Nichols' message is not just powerful—it’s life-changing. To witness her story unfold on such a grand stage, merging the essence of theater with her extraordinary ability to inspire, was beyond magical. This is more than a production; it’s a movement.”

The show was captured by the Emmy® Award-Winning team at Astonish Entertainment and DNA Films, with the intention of bringing "When My Soul Speaks" to the big screen. This collaboration aims to extend the reach of Nichols' transformative message, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the magic and inspiration of her Broadway performance.



About Janet Tonkins:

Janet Tonkins, known as The Cashflow Diva, is a seasoned real estate investor with over 30 years of experience in the industry. She has successfully managed over $750 million in real estate transactions and owns more than 100 properties. Janet is passionate about empowering women to achieve financial independence through real estate and passive income. With her unique ability to turn complex concepts into actionable steps, she coaches beginners and seasoned investors alike, helping them build wealth, break generational poverty, and leave a legacy. As a speaker, author, and mentor, Janet combines her expertise in real estate with her personal journey of overcoming adversity to inspire others. Her signature workshops and courses equip women with the tools they need to invest smart, earn big, and create lasting financial freedom. Janet's mission is to pass the torch, giving people the opportunity to partner with her and transform their financial future. Janet made her debut on Broadway as a Producer with “When My Soul Speaks.”



About Lisa Nichols:

Lisa Nichols is one of the world’s most-requested speakers in the industry, as well as a media personality and corporate CEO whose global platform reaches over 80 million people each year. Lisa’s courage and determination have inspired fans worldwide and helped countless audiences break through to discover their own untapped talents and infinite potential. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Motivating the Masses, Inc., Lisa has developed workshops and programs that have transformed the lives of leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide, altering the trajectory of businesses throughout the country and across the globe. Today, fans worldwide revere Lisa for her mastery of teaching people how to accomplish unfathomable goals while connecting their soul to their message. Lisa made her Broadway debut with her performance of “When My Soul Speaks.”



