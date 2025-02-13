SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga Public Works senior official

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the dismissal of the Mpumalanga Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport Deputy Director of Property Management, Kobus Sifiso Mkhabela.

The dismissal follows an SIU disciplinary referral. An SIU investigation revealed that Mkhabela is one of the senior management officials who awarded multi-million Rand COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tenders to suppliers who did not deliver the services. These suppliers paid substantial kickbacks to the senior management officials and their family members in different ways. The investigation uncovered multiple instances of corruption, fraud, theft, and money laundering committed by senior managers and service providers involved in procuring PPE disinfection services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the SIU’s consequence management recommendations, the Mpumalanga Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport charged Mkhabela with misconduct, which resulted in his dismissal.

In July 2024, the High Court of South Africa, Mpumalanga Division, Mbombela, granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority, the SIU, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) an order to seize various assets and properties valued at approximately R52.6 million. These assets are linked to 22 senior management officials, service providers, and entities involved in an alleged corruption network within the Mpumalanga Department of Public Works. Mkhabela is among these officials.

Under this court order, the following assets belonging to Mkhabela were frozen:

His bank account, where his salary was deposited

His home

VW Tiguan 2018

Mercedes Benz

VW POLO 2020

Cellphones (Samsung and iPhone)

MAC Book Laptop

Microwave

Fridge

Washing machine

Television

Mkhabela is currently facing prosecution as the SIU referred him for criminal conduct to the NPA. The matter is currently being tried at the Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga Province. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU referred criminal evidence to the NPA and Hawks for further investigation.

The SIU was mandated through Proclamation No. R. 23 of 2020 to investigate the affairs of all State institutions regarding procurement or contracting for goods, works, and services during or in respect of the National State of Disaster by or on behalf of State institutions.

The disciplinary actions show that state institutions are acting on the results of the SIU investigation and implementing the consequences to hold officials implicated to account, recover assets and financial losses incurred by these institutions, and prevent further losses. We urge all state institutions to take decisive action to clean up our government and state entities from the corruption that has plagued them.

The SIU is also empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations related to acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration. In line with the SIU Act, the SIU refers any evidence of criminal conduct it uncovers to the NPA for further action.

