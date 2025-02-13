McGrocer reveals America’s Most Loved British Brands in 2024

McGrocer, the leading online marketplace for British goods, shares exclusive insights into the top-selling UK chocolates, biscuits, teas, baby products, and groceries in the US.

LONDON, UK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrocer, the leading marketplace for British goods, has revealed the top-selling British brands that those living in America went the extra-mile to buy. In 2024, McGrocer saw a spike in traffic from the US with an increase in demand for classic British brands such as Cadbury, Twinings Tea and McVities.

America's Favourite British Chocolate

It's no surprise that McGrocer's chocolate category is one of its most popular, with Brits abroad craving the richness of British food. Winning the battle of the chocolate brands is Cadbury with 30% of all orders, followed by Galaxy at 6%, Marks & Spencer own-brand at 5%, closely followed by Malteasers at 4%.

Cadbury are a long-standing British brand, established in 1824 and have become world-renowned for providing chocolate with a smooth, creamy texture with a rich flavour.

America's Favourite British Biscuit

Best known for its digestive biscuits and chocolate-covered treats, McVitie’s proves it has a loyal following across the globe. McVitie’s took 36% of all biscuit sales, followed by Fox’s with 5%, Marks and Spencer own-brand with 5% and Jammie Dodgers with 4%.

The Jaffa Cake, which is hotly debated in the UK on its qualification as a biscuit with its spongey base, won most popular biscuit overall.

America's Favourite Cup of Tea

Another hot debate in the UK is which tea brand provides the best cup of English Breakfast Tea, but the winner is clear when looking at McGrocer sales. Customers looking for a taste of home have chosen Twinings Tea as their favourite, with Twinings taking 51% of all tea orders, PG Tips with 25% and Yorkshire Tea with 13%.

Most Popular British Baby Milk Brands

When it comes to European baby formula, Kendamil, the UK-based and family-run business from the British countryside, has firmly established itself as a leader among British baby milk brands. With a focus on organic infant formula and a gentle first infant milk, Kendamil is the preferred choice for parents seeking the best for their little ones. An incredible 79% of baby milk orders on McGrocer were for Kendamil products, making it the top choice for many parents, especially in the United States.

Best British Grocery Stores

When it comes to British grocery products, Marks and Spencer is the undisputed favourite, capturing 48% of all supermarket sales. The British high-street supermarket chain is renowned for its delicious and often indulgent products, and McGrocer customers can't get enough of M&S. The standout item is the iconic Colin the Caterpillar Cake, which continues to be a top seller for special occasions and celebrations worldwide.

*Data from McGrocer.com sales in America, Jan – December 2024.

About McGrocer:

McGrocer is the leading online marketplace for British goods, delivering the best of UK chocolates, teas, biscuits, and groceries to customers worldwide. Partnering with top British retailers such as M&S, Sainsbury's, and Harrods, McGrocer ensures a seamless shopping experience with reliable and speedy international shipping.







Media Contact:

Megan Rowley, Marketing Lead, McGrocer

Email: Megan@mcgrocer.com

Website: www.mcgrocer.com

Socials:

Instagram @mcgroceruk

Facebook /mcgroceruk

TikTok @mcgrocer





