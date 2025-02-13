Rodney Atkins Continues Show of Support for U.S. Military Overseas on 11-Day Tour, Performing 6 Shows in the Middle East

Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curb Records recording artist Rodney Atkins continues to show his support of the United States military overseas on an 11-day tour, performing 6 shows in the Middle East. During the tour, Atkins engaged with troops at their duty stations, participated in unit demonstrations, and performed at each stop.

“I feel incredibly honored to come out here and connect with our troops, showing them just how much we appreciate their service,” shares Atkins. “It’s important to me to give back to those who give so much for our country. They are the real heroes, and I'm just grateful for the opportunity to spend time with them; the only reason I get to do what I do for a living is because of the brave men and women defending our freedom at home and abroad.”

Using music to honor the brave service members and the families who support them, Atkins continues to prioritize his support of military personnel and their loved ones, having previously visited troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, Japan, Italy, Spain, Greece, Cuba and a host of domestic installations. Atkins hopes that his performances and personal interactions can serve as a morale boost for service members as they are stationed far from home.

Atkins and his team would like to extend a thank you to Armed Forces Entertainment – for more information, check out:

http://www.armedforcesentertainment.com

http://www.armedforcesentertainment.com/promo

Facebook: @armedforcesentertainment

Instagram: @armedforcesent

Twitter: @armedforcesent

About Rodney Atkins:

With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and over 4 billion global streams under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music’s most prominent artists. Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has 16.5 million RIAA-certified units over 9 singles and 3 albums. Atkins has performed on NBC’s TODAY Show, GMA’s Strahan & Sara, and FOX & Friends

About Curb Records:

Celebrating 60 years in business, Curb Records is the largest independently distributed record company in America. Owned and operated by Mike Curb and founded in 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 number one records, over 1,500 Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. With over a half century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including: Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, for KING & COUNTRY, Wyn Starks, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Big Daddy Weave, We Are Messengers, Natalie Grant, Jo Dee Messina, Hannah Ellis, Mo Pitney, Hal Ketchum, and Kelsey Hart, among many others.

