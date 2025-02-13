AIC’s New Online Ed.D. Helps Professionals Lead with Confidence in an Uncertain World

Springfield, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springfield, Massachusetts -

Leadership isn't just about making decisions—it's about making the right ones, even when the path forward is unclear. That's why American International College (AIC) has launched a fully online Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Organizational Leadership and Development (OL&D), a program built for professionals ready to take the lead in business, healthcare, education, government, and non-profits.

As the job market rapidly evolves, organizations need leaders who can think critically, adapt quickly, and guide teams through disruption. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, AI adoption, sustainability efforts, and demographic shifts will create 170 million new jobs by 2030, while 92 million roles will be displaced.

The online edd organizational leadership program is designed to fill that gap—offering a practical, hands-on approach to leadership training that works in the real world.

A Degree That Works for Today's Leaders

Unlike traditional doctoral programs bogged down by theory, AIC's Ed.D. in OL&D is designed for professionals who want to apply what they learn right away. Here's what makes it different:

Designed for Busy Professionals – The 100% online format lets students earn their doctorate in just over two years, without stepping away from their careers.

Real-World Leadership Training – Learn how to solve complex workplace challenges, manage change, and lead with confidence in any industry.

Affordable & Accessible – Competitive tuition makes this a cost-effective alternative to similar private programs.

No Dissertation Guesswork – AIC's structured approach breaks down the dissertation process into clear, manageable steps, so students stay on track.

A Community of Like-Minded Leaders – The cohort-based model builds lasting connections with peers and faculty, creating a powerful professional network.

Accredited, Respected, and Built for Impact

AIC is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), ensuring the program meets the highest academic standards. The college has also been recognized with an A+ diversity rating from Niche.com, reflecting its commitment to fostering an inclusive learning environment.

Not a Ph.D.—And That's the Point

Unlike a Ph.D., which is designed for academic researchers, an Ed.D. focuses on practical leadership. That means graduates walk away with real skills, not just theories. The U.S. Department of Education highlights that Ed.D. graduates often go on to lead organizations, shape policy, and drive meaningful change.

Why This Matters Now

Leadership isn't what it used to be. AI, automation, and rapid industry shifts are reshaping the way organizations operate. Companies and institutions need leaders who can handle uncertainty, inspire teams, and drive progress. AIC's program equips professionals with the skills to do just that—making a measurable difference in their careers and communities.

For details on AIC's Online Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership and Development, visit https://online.aic.edu/programs/online-edd-organizational-leadership.

About AIC

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) was created to provide higher education opportunities for immigrants arriving in the U.S. Today, it remains committed to inclusivity, innovation, and leadership development. AIC helps students gain the skills they need to grow personally and professionally while contributing to their industries and communities.

###

For more information about American International College (AIC), contact the company here:



American International College (AIC)

Elizabeth Comino, Senior Program Specialist

(413) 463-3770

Elizabeth.Comino@online.aic.edu

1000 State Street Springfield 01109, MA

Elizabeth Comino, Senior Program Specialist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.