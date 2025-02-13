BC Coroners Service announces inquest into the death of Cailin Shea McIntyre-Starko

CANADA, February 13 - A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled to review the circumstances of the death of Cailin Shea McIntyre-Starko, known as Sidney.

The public inquest will begin on Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court (20th floor, 4720 Kingsway, Metrotower II, Metrotown, Burnaby), starting at 9:30 a.m.

The death of Sidney McIntyre-Starko, 18, was reported to the BC Coroners Service on Jan. 26, 2024, in Victoria.

Under Section 19(1) of the Coroners Act, the minister of public safety and solicitor general may order an inquest if the minister is satisfied it is necessary or desirable in the public interest that an inquest be held.

A coroner’s inquest is a non-fault-finding public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

to determine the facts related to a death, including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Larry Marzinzik will be the presiding coroner. He and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations as outlined above, though a jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

Livestreaming allows the public and media to virtually attend an inquest. The same rules apply as for in-person attendance at an inquest. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing of inquest proceedings is prohibited, including through social media. Supreme Court accredited media are permitted to record the proceeding solely for the accuracy of their notes. The recording is not to be broadcast in any form. Accredited media members must provide proof to the sheriff and always visibly display their accreditation when they are recording or using electronic devices in court. Recording for any other purpose or by anyone without appropriate accreditation is strictly prohibited.

Learn More:

For more information about inquests, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts

To access the livestream, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/inquestlivestream

To learn more about BC Coroners Service, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/coroners/