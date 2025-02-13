MEC Ketso Makume conveys his condolences after Joel Mine incident near Theunissen

On Tuesday February 5, three employees succumbed to their injuries following a severe fall of ground incident at Joel Mine, near Theunissen.

The cause of this incident is currently under investigations both by the company involved and the Regulator.

On Wednesday February 12, the Free State MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism Hon Ketso Makume, attended a memorial service of the deceased mine workers at Joel Hostel Sports Ground.

“We are devastated by the news of this tragic incident which led to loss of lives in our province. On behalf of our government I wish to convey our most heartfelt condolences firstly, to the three families of the deceased, Leteketa, Taeli, Maloka family, their colleagues, the management and the mining community in its entirety” said the MEC.

“We are pleased that the CEO did not only send the message of condolences but is physically here to mourn this tragic loss with all of us. This gesture alone will contribute greatly to the healing process of everyone affected by this tragedy. Working together with all the stakeholders, we are duty bound to ensure maximum safety at workplace especially that of the employees as required by the Mine Health and Safety Act. One life lost is but one too many” concluded the MEC.

