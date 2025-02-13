DEVELOPER TEAMWORK TOWN INVESTS HEAVILY IN HILL COUNTRY TOWN OF WHITNEY WITH PLANS TO SOON BRING COMMERCIAL PROJECTS

Teamwork Town CEO Gary Finch at the development site

WHITNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teamwork Town Inc., a commercial and residential real estate development firm is anticipating a bright future for its recently adopted hometown of Whitney, an under the radar Hill Country community that over the past few years has been attracting Texas families drawn to its small town charms, natural beauty and bountiful outdoor offerings.Located just 30 minutes north of Waco, it is best known for pristine, 24,000-acre Lake Whitney (situated within the Mile River area and serving as a reservoir to the Brazos River), as well as 775-acre Lake Whitney State Park.Over the past two-and-a-half years, the Lake Whitney area has grown in population by nearly 20% and continues to see an influx of new residents based upon the high quality of life.It’s that trajectory – along with the community’s warmth, generosity and amenities – that cemented Teamwork Town Inc. CEO Gary Finch’s decision to relocate to Whitney nearly four years ago, and today, announce plans for the company to devote significant capital and resources to the enhancement of Whitney’s commercial infrastructure.Finch, a longtime entrepreneur with expertise in industries that include home remodeling, painting, roofing, home design planning, and community city planning, has acquired a 37-acre commercial property in a growing section of town near Whitney High School with the goal of creating a mixed-use development featuring much-needed assets including a medical office building encompassing a host of healthcare professional services, as well as a boutique or select service hotel of between 30 and 35 rooms. The first building to take shape on the site is a 5,000-square-foot materials storage warehouse; completion is anticipated in early summer 2025.“Beyond Lake Whitney and all that it offers in regard to water activities, camping, and other recreational pursuits, the biggest draw for Teamwork Town to the city has been the people. In larger cities, it is common to encounter strangers who won’t hesitate to keep to themselves, but here in Whitney, we’ve felt nothing but warmth and welcome,” emphasized Finch. He added, “All it takes is saying, ‘I’m new here and still getting to know the area,’ and suddenly you’re surrounded by people eager to make your experience in Whitney feel like home.”Through the long term business efforts of Teamwork Town Inc., Finch hopes to bring a spotlight to Whitney – not only as a wonderful place to visit, but also to establish permanent roots and truly live the good life.# # #ABOUT TEAMWORK TOWN, INC.Teamwork Town, Inc. is a TX-based custom home builder and commercial developer founded by Gary Finch and Dan Tedeschi in 2020. The company’s mission is to mitigate the burdensome process of time spent by the home buyer in search of a home. At its forthcoming residential subdivision in Whitney, TX – Trinity Estates – TTI will offer a unique community environment where skilled people can live, work and share a lifestyle of healthy prosperity. Job opportunities at TTI for skilled individuals lie at the heart of the company’s future growth. For more information, please visit www.teamworktown.com

