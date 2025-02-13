Unifying Cybersecurity and IT Management: USX Cyber Unveils the Next Evolution of GUARDIENT XDR

New RMM Integration Empowers Businesses with Seamless Endpoint Visibility, Real-Time Threat Response, and Proactive IT Automation

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USX Cyber, a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced the latest evolution of its flagship GUARDIENT™ XDR platform—now integrating advanced Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) capabilities. This powerful upgrade transforms GUARDIENT into a comprehensive cybersecurity and IT management platform, enabling businesses to detect, respond, and remediate threats—all within a single solution.

A Unified Approach to Security and IT Management

Traditional cybersecurity solutions focus on detection and response, often leaving IT teams struggling with remediation and ongoing system management. With GUARDIENT XDR’s latest enhancements, security and IT operations converge into a unified solution, providing:

Comprehensive Remote Access – Secure, real-time remote access to any endpoint, enabling IT teams to troubleshoot and respond to incidents instantly.

Automated Patch & Software Management – Ensuring all endpoints stay updated with the latest security patches and software versions, reducing vulnerabilities.

Live System Monitoring & Health Checks – Continuous system diagnostics, tracking CPU usage, memory consumption, and disk health to proactively address performance issues.

Policy Enforcement & Compliance Management – Centralized security policy enforcement, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Real-Time Threat Response & Remediation – Instant security actions such as isolating compromised systems, terminating malicious processes, and executing remote security scripts.



Why This Matters

Cyber threats are evolving at an unprecedented rate, and organizations can no longer afford to have siloed security and IT management. By integrating RMM capabilities, GUARDIENT XDR enables IT and security teams to work in unison—eliminating inefficiencies, reducing downtime, and significantly improving response times.

Unlike conventional cybersecurity platforms that rely on third-party tools for remediation, GUARDIENT XDR’s built-in capabilities provide:

Faster incident resolution with direct endpoint access for immediate forensic analysis and remediation.

Reduced operational overhead by automating system maintenance and security enforcement.

Enhanced IT visibility with a single pane of glass to monitor and secure all managed endpoints.



Setting a New Standard for Cybersecurity Excellence

Many organizations struggle to balance robust security with efficient IT management. GUARDIENT XDR’s advanced integration closes this gap, delivering an intelligent, automated, and proactive defense system that strengthens security postures while empowering IT teams to maintain optimal system health and compliance—without unnecessary complexity.

“With GUARDIENT XDR’s latest advancements, we’re redefining what cybersecurity means for businesses and MSPs. It’s no longer just about detecting threats—it’s about eliminating them, automating IT management, and streamlining operations in a way no other platform can. This evolution cements GUARDIENT XDR as the most complete security and IT management solution on the market.”



– Cole McKinley, Chief Technology Officer, USX Cyber

About USX Cyber

USX Cyber is at the forefront of AI-powered cybersecurity innovation, delivering cutting-edge threat detection and response solutions tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), small to mid-sized businesses, and enterprises. Our flagship GUARDIENT XDR platform consolidates security operations, enhances threat visibility, and automates incident response—helping businesses stay secure, compliant, and ahead of evolving cyber threats.

For more information about USX Cyber and our solutions, visit www.usxcyber.com.

Media Inquiries

Rod Volz

Chief Growth Officer, USX Cyber

Email: rod@usxcyber.com

Phone: (703) 244-3892

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.