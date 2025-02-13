Ethan Allen Opens New Toronto Design Studio in Yorkville Village

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen, one of the world’s top interior design brands and makers of custom furniture, has opened a new Design Studio in Toronto’s Yorkville Village shopping mall.

The new location, Ethan Allen’s third in the Greater Toronto area, offers yet another convenient way for clients to access Ethan Allen’s interior design service while creating the opportunity for the company to build relationships with new clients through exposure to shopping mall traffic. Visitors are invited to meet with Ethan Allen’s professional interior designers at workstations located throughout the Design Studio or request that a designer visit their homes to make even more personalized recommendations.

The new location features a core furniture gallery to offer clients a firsthand view of the quality Ethan Allen offers. A much wider range of styles, products, and customizations can also be displayed using state-of-the-art digital technology, including 3D digital room design previews. Once clients select custom furniture options, most pieces are handcrafted in the company’s North American workshops, then brought to the client’s home via Premier In-Home Delivery.

In addition to advising visitors on furniture purchases, suggesting accents like lighting and rugs, and offering extensive options for customizing furniture, designers can create custom window treatments, and recommend custom artwork, custom linens, and more. Whether at the Design Studio or on site at the client’s home, throughout the project, the assistance of an Ethan Allen designer is always complimentary.

“Our vision of classic design from a modern perspective—and modern design from a classic perspective—combined with our blend of personal service and design technology offers clients an exceptional value,” stated Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO, Farooq Kathwari. “We look forward to strengthening our position as Toronto’s interior design destination.”

For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit ethanallen.ca/designservice.

For more information and Design Center locations, visit the Ethan Allen directory at ethanallen.ca/locations.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.ca and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Catherine Plaisted

Senior Vice President, Marketing

catherine.plaisted@ethanallen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a645d4c7-2608-41cb-82b8-05ed49b569cb

Ethan Allen Design Studio, Yorkville Village, Toronto Ethan Allen's new Design Studio, located in Toronto's Yorkville Village shopping mall, is now open.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.