SimiTree Launches PDGM Analysis eBook to Help Home Health Agencies Maximize Revenue

SimiTree’s free PDGM Analysis eBook offers strategies to optimize revenue, improve documentation accuracy, and navigate financial challenges under the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM), empowering home health agencies to strengthen compliance and enhance long-term financial performance.

Hamden, CT, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamden, CT – SimiTree, a leading provider of consulting and financial solutions for home health and hospice organizations, has released a new PDGM Analysis eBook designed to help agencies maximize revenue, improve documentation accuracy, and navigate financial risks under the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM).

This free resource breaks down hidden financial challenges, revenue optimization strategies, and compliance best practices to empower home health agencies to take control of their financial performance.

“PDGM has fundamentally changed the way agencies are reimbursed, and too many organizations are leaving money on the table,” said Emily Hobbs, RN MHA BSN, HCS-C, HCS-D, HCS-H, HCS-O, Audit Specialist at SimiTree. “Our PDGM Analysis eBook gives agencies the tools they need to improve performance, strengthen compliance, and ensure long-term sustainability.”

Key Takeaways from the eBook:

Understanding PDGM’s financial impact

Documentation and coding strategies to improve reimbursement

Performance optimization techniques for sustainable growth

SimiTree continues to provide expert guidance to post-acute care organizations, ensuring they have the insights, strategies, and tools to navigate today’s complex regulatory and financial landscape.

To download the PDGM Analysis eBook, visit: https://choose.simitreehc.com/PDGM-Analysis-eBook-Maximize-Revenue-Home-Health-Hospice

About SimiTree

SimiTree is the leading provider of tech-enabled specialty solutions, including revenue cycle management, coding, professional services, mergers and acquisitions, data analytics, and talent management for post-acute and behavioral health organizations. Our comprehensive suite of services supports healthcare providers through each phase of growth and patient care, enabling them to scale and sustain their business while improving patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

