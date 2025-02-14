Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne Release Epic New Single  'Gods of Rock N Roll' via TLG|ZOID

Photo credit: Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos

Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Release Epic New Single "Gods of Rock N Roll"; The Morrison Project Deluxe Edition Digital Album Drops February 21st

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of the tremendous success of The Morrison Project and #1 song "Crack Cocaine", rock guitarist Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne release an epic new single "Gods of Rock N Roll" today, Valentine's Day, through TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. Fans got their first listen when Ozzy's Boneyard on Sirius XM premiered the song on January 17th, and now the song is already a Top 20 Billboard Mainstream Rock hit coming in at #18 this week!!“Ozzy and I have breathed new life into what we always felt was a huge song. GODS OF ROCK N ROLL was written ten years ago in a South American hotel room, but with this re-recording we both feel we have finally made the song what it was always meant to be - a huge emotive ballad," says Morrison.He adds, “A huge portion of the song was completely re-recorded, the 61 piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra recorded the orchestral score composed by Fred Coury, and then the John Burroughs High School choir were added. Barry Pointer had the unenviable task of mixing 132 tracks and he did an incredible job. The end result is what happens when Ozzy Osbourne makes some suggestions, and Billy Morrison listens!”The orchestral score was composed and arranged by Fred Coury, and the song was mixed by Barry Pointer and mastered by David Donnelly. The recording features the renowned Budapest Scoring Orchestra. ”Gods of Rock N Roll" showcases the talents of Billy Morrison on guitar, Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, and Steve Stevens on lead guitar.The video premiered worldwide on Kerrang! today!Morrison states, "Having the opportunity to include everyone that was involved in the making of Gods of Rock ‘n’ Roll and shoot it all for the video at NRG Studios was a dream come true for me. It was an amazing vibe, Ivo the Director captured the intimacy, and the fun that we had, and I believe the video truly represents the spirit of the song that Ozzy and I wrote. It’s wide reaching, cinematic and shows just how amazing Ozzy is to work with. I’m honored to be putting this out into the world."Ozzy told Kerrang!, “Billy and I wrote GODS OF ROCK N ROLL together in a hotel room while I was touring in South America about 10 years ago. This re-recorded version of the song finally has all the bells and whistles. I told Billy then that it needed an orchestra and a choir, but it took 10 FUCKING YEARS for him to listen to me."STREAM "Gods of Rock N Roll"To add to the excitement, Morrison is set to release a deluxe digital edition of The Morrison Project album on February 21st. This special edition will be released through TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. The deluxe edition features six previously unreleased bonus tracks, including "Gods of Rock N Roll." There is also a “stripped down” mix of just the orchestra and Ozzy that will be available soon.Morrison explains, “I have always wanted the opportunity to do an expanded, 'Deluxe' version of a record. It’s basically where you get to have some fun, remix some things, and include songs that mean something personal. Thanks to the guys at TLG ZOID, I have been given that opportunity! So to have YOUTH from KILLING JOKE actually mix an amazing dub version of We Are The Dead, to have JEFF LANE throw down an incredibly different remix of Crack Cocaine, and to have my track with Cypress Hill all on the extra disc is just a fantastic feeling! Plus I got the opportunity to remix Dystopia myself and did the whole half-time vibe that I was originally playing with, back when I wrote it."Pre-order the limited deluxe edition and receive 3 gratis tracks of "Crack Cocaine."Pre-order The Morrison Project Deluxe Edition Digital Album here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.