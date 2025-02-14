MatchMySound® and School of Rock® Unveil Interactive Music Learning Experience in New GRAMMY Museum® Exhibit

Sonic Playground Features Performance-Responsive Jam Room Where Visitors Create, Play, and Master Music

LITCHFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MatchMySound and School of Rock unveiled their interactive technology as part of the Jam Room in the new GRAMMY Museum exhibit, Sonic Playground, which opens today. The interactive Jam Room combines MatchMySound's guided practice platform with School of Rock's patented performance-based teaching methodology, School of Rock Method™, letting visitors of all skill levels pick up an instrument and start playing within minutes."MatchMySound is thrilled to help bring GRAMMY Museum’s new exhibit, Sonic Playground, to life with real-time music education,” said MatchMySound CEO David Smolover. “Our music matching technology acts as a personal instructor, guiding visitors from their very first note to advanced skills, making music learning accessible to everyone who walks through the doors."In the Jam Room, visitors can choose their instrument – guitar, bass, keyboards or drums – and learn and play “In Bloom” by Nirvana. The large digital display featuring School of Rock lessons powered by MatchMySound, premium instruments, and professional-grade practice room offer a quality jamming experience.School of Rock President Stacey Ryan said: "Through our proven performance-based music education approach integrated with MatchMySound's technology, we're revolutionizing how people experience learning music. The Jam Room captures the thrill of playing in a band while providing instant guidance for improvement."Sonic Playground is a groundbreaking and interactive experience that transforms music-making into an engaging, hands-on adventure by merging creativity, education, and cutting-edge technology into one captivating space. Opening today, the Sonic Playground transforms the Museum’s 3,000-square foot second floor gallery into an immersive hub featuring 17 unique interactives that encourage visitors to explore their creativity. From producing beats and mixing loops, to performing on stage with professional instruments, visitors can step into roles like singer, producer, or disc jockey and experience the joy of music creation. The Museum has free general admission for ages 17 and under.For more information on MatchMySound, visit www.matchmysound.com or email media@matchmysound.com. For more information on School of Rock, visit www.schoolofrock.com or email media@schoolofrock.com.About MatchMySound, a division of Accelerando, LLCAccelerando is a music education company that specializes in music assessment technology. Its flagship practice and feedback technology, MatchMySound, powers its own polyphonic and monophonic guided practice apps, in addition to Fender Play’s Feedback Mode, Noteflight’s SoundCheck, MusicFirst’s Practice First, and Habits of a Successful Musician series.A respected technology innovator, Accelerando has license agreements with major publishers, including Hal Leonard, GIA Publications, and Faber Music. Accelerando also works with School of Rock, one of the world’s largest music lesson providers, and RSL Awards, a global music examinations awarding body. The company’s mission is to make learning music fun, exciting, and affordable, and proudly serves its solutions to publishers, schools, private teachers, student musicians, and hobbyists worldwide.About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 19 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 65,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA About the GRAMMY MuseumThe GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org , “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Instagram and TikTok.

