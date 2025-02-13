DIDlogic and Legos Partner to Elevate Voice and Mobile Services in France, Complemented by STIR/SHAKEN Compliance

New York, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

In a move to enhance reliability and service quality in the French telecom market, DIDlogic has partnered with Legos, leveraging its advanced telecom infrastructure to provide high-quality voice and mobile termination services. This collaboration ensures enterprise customers benefit from seamless connectivity, regulatory compliance, and unparalleled reliability.

Building on a strong, trusted partnership with Legos, DIDlogic is equipped to deliver local French numbers with seamless connectivity and regulatory-compliant solutions. This partnership positions both companies to adapt swiftly to changes in the French telecom landscape while maintaining uninterrupted service and support for clients.

"Our partnership with Legos enables us to provide enterprise customers with premium voice and mobile services that meet the highest standards of reliability and compliance," says Alex Kloc, Head of Global Sales at DIDlogic. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service in one of Europe's most dynamic markets."

"Ensuring full compliance with telecom regulations is at the core of what we do. We are proud to support DIDlogic in achieving this milestone in France as we do in each market where we operate in Europe, reinforcing trust and security in the telecom industry. Together, we are enhancing the quality and security of voice and mobile traffic for businesses," says Pascal Prot, CEO of Legos.

To complement its robust voice and mobile services, DIDlogic has also achieved full compliance with Secure Telephony Identity Revisited and Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs (STIR/SHAKEN) protocols. These protocols are designed to combat fraudulent activities like call spoofing and robocalls, further enhancing the trust and security of DIDlogic's communication services.

A complementary focus on trust and security is what lies behind this partnership. The implementation of STIR/SHAKEN protocols positions DIDlogic as a leader in secure VoIP services. By digitally signing calls and verifying the caller's identity, these protocols ensure the authenticity of communications, creating a transparent and secure telecom environment.

"STIR/SHAKEN is a crucial layer of trust we've added to reassure our customers that their communications are safe, secure, and reliable," adds Kloc.

On that note, Pascal states, "With customers increasingly demanding secure and reliable communication, our partnership with DIDlogic demonstrates how collaboration drives impactful solutions that meet these expectations."

The benefits of this achievement include:

For End-Users: Enhanced protection against fraudulent calls, robocalls, and identity theft.

For Brands: Safeguarded reputation, reduced legal risks, and improved productivity through fewer spam interruptions.

For DIDlogic: Strengthened compliance framework and enhanced resilience in a competitive market.

The partnership with Legos reinforces DIDlogic's ability to deliver millions of minutes of VoIP traffic to France each month. Additionally, it enables the provisioning of local French numbers for seamless enterprise communication backed by a reliable and adaptive infrastructure.

The collaboration strengthens DIDlogic's position in France and sets a standard for service quality in the telecom industry.

The drive is a unified commitment to excellence form both sides. This milestone reflects the efforts of both companies, achieved through a three-month collaborative project that included:

Leveraging advanced infrastructure to enhance voice and mobile services.

Aligning DIDlogic's VoIP Legos's systems with STIR/SHAKEN protocols.

Navigating regulatory requirements to ensure full compliance with French telecom standards.

Together, DIDlogic and Legos are committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative communication solutions to businesses in France and beyond.

DIDlogic is a global provider of premium VoIP services, offering businesses secure and reliable communication solutions across the world. With cutting-edge technology and a strong focus on compliance, DIDlogic delivers exceptional service to its clients, ensuring trust and efficiency in every interaction.

For more information, visit DIDlogic's website.

Legos is the European fixed, mobile, and convergent telecom operator. The company operates in 19 European countries and maintains critical technical infrastructures in France, Germany, the UK, and Spain. Since 2015, Legos has built its white label voice, SMS, and Data, fixed and mobile services, and continues to expand its presence throughout Europe. The group is also a member of the main international telecom associations (GSMA, ITU, GLF, MEF, FFT, APNF, AF2M).

For more information, visit Legos's website.

###

For more information about DIDlogic, contact the company here:



DIDlogic

DIDlogic Marketing

1 -212 - 257 - 1111

marketing@didlogic.com

140 Broadway, STE 4660, New York, NY 10005, US

DIDlogic Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.