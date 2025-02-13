PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH EVO – THE ULTIMATE FIGHTING GAME TOURNAMENT

NACON Announces Global Partnership with Evo –

The Ultimate Fighting Game Tournament

NACON to become Evo Global Partner | RIG to be the Official Headset of Evo 2025

Lesquin — February 13, 2025 Leading gaming peripherals manufacturer NACON has announced a global partnership with Evo for the 2025 season. As an official partner, NACON will showcase its award-winning fight stick, controllers, and headsets throughout the Evo Awards Show and 2025 Evo event circuit.

“NACON rich history in developing premium controllers and headsets makes the Evo partnership a great alignment because we understand the demanding needs of pro players who compete at an elite level.” said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON.

The partnership will see the Fighting Game Community experience broadcast segments, branded commercial spots, live fan activations and much more from NACON. In addition, competitors will have the opportunity to use the latest RIG headsets across thousands of stations at Evo Japan, Combo Breaker, CEO, Evo Las Vegas and Evo France.

“Evo has always had a need for reliable gaming hardware, as such we are very excited to have NACON join as an official partner as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences to the Fighting Game Community,” said Mark Julio, Director of Business Development at Evo. “NACON’s industry-leading products align perfectly with Evo’s commitment to excellence, ensuring an incredible hardware experience for both competitors and fans.”

With over 30 years of expertise in gaming innovation, NACON has established itself as a leader in premium accessories, specializing in pro gaming controllers, headsets and racing gears. The NACON Daija Arcade Stick received a Platinum Award by T3, with the outlet stating it to be “the world's best PS5 fight stick”.

Fans will experience this partnership in action at the Evo Awards on February 15th in Los Angeles, where NACON is proudly presenting the Comeback of the Year category. Tune in live starting at 5 pm PT via Evo’s Twitch Channel and Evo's YouTube Channel to celebrate the best moments in competitive fighting games.

About Evo

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) represents the largest and longest-running fighting game tournaments on Earth. Evo brings together the best of the best from around the world in an electric showcase of skill and fun, as players and fans gather to honor the competitive spirit in an open bracket format that reveals the world’s strongest fighting game players. Evo was established in 2002 after a series of local arcade tournaments run by Tom and Tony Cannon were first held in 1996. Evo is owned and operated by RTS and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 as a pure player in the video game industry. Bringing together 16 development studios, publishing of AA video games, as well as the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of gamers. The RIG brand of premium gaming headsets was acquired by NACON in 2020. With a history of delivering first-to-market innovations, the RIG mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and live streamers.

