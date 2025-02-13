Statement on the Confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as Secretary of Health and Human Services

WASINGTON, D.C., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM), and Competitive Markets Action (CMA), issued the following congratulatory statement on the official appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the U.S. Senate confirmed as the new U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“We applaud the U.S. Senate for confirming Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as our new Secretary of Health and Human Services and President Trump for selecting him. Together, we can Make America Healthy Again and help fulfill the mission that President John F. Kennedy, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Sr., and Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., set out to achieve before they were brutally assassinated by the dark forces and deep state agents that continue to suppress humanity,” said Marty Irby, President at Competitive Markets Action and Secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets.

“We have no doubt Secretary Kennedy will help America become a bright, shining light in the universe and usher in the new Golden Age by working in harmony with other countries to raise the vibration of the planet and expand consciousness through the reform of the corrupt food and drug systems that poison the American people each day. We call for prayers around the globe to protect Secretary Kennedy, President Trump, and every single Agent of Light working to achieve the prophecy of Heaven on Earth.”

The Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Lincoln, Nebraska. The foundation of the Organization for Competitive Markets is to fight for competitive markets in agriculture for farmers, ranchers and rural communities. True competition reduces the need for economic regulation. Our mission, and our duty, is to define and advocate the proper role of government in the agricultural economy as a regulator and enforcer of rules necessary for markets that are fair, honest, accessible and competitive for all citizens.

Competitive Markets Action (CMA) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Washington, D.C., that was formed with the mission of shaping policy to promote more regenerative and sustainable agriculture, and competitive markets in the U.S., and to defend against attacks on states’ rights by the federal government. CMA works to raise awareness of the harm caused by multinational conglomerates to the American family farmer, the consumer and our U.S. economy as a whole in an effort to bring about legislative and regulatory reforms.

