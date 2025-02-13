PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release

February 13, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE JUNKING OF SANDRO MUHLACH'S LASCIVIOUSNESS CASE VS ALLEGED ABUSERS BY PASAY COURT The dismissal of Sandro Muhlach's case of acts of lasciviousness against the two GMA independent contractors is based on a mere technicality and does not, in any way, diminish the gravity of a more serious charges, rape case, he filed which is pending before a separate court in Pasay. Naninindigan ako para sa mga biktima ng pang-aabuso, hindi lamang ng mga taga-industriya sa telebisyon at pelikula na kinabibilangan ko. Nasabi ko na ito noon at uulitin ko, hinding-hindi ko kukunsintihin ang pang-aabuso ng may kapangyarihan sa industriya. As the legal proceedings continue, I urge all parties to allow the courts to decide fairly and impartially. I remain hopeful that justice will eventually be served.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.