Pressure Relief valves Market growing at a CAGR of 4.6% and is projected to reach USD 7 billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pressure relief valves market has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, driven primarily by the expanding chemical and food & beverage industries. The increasing demand for manufacturing and automation has resulted in a surge in packaging requirements and the extensive utilization of pressure relief valves in machinery assembly. Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest market share due to its large-scale production of industrial equipment, particularly thermal equipment in China. Additionally, the high production rate of pressure relief valves in the region further strengthens its market position. Meanwhile, LAMEA is witnessing the fastest growth, attributed to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing nations such as Brazil and South Africa.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled "Pressure Relief Valves Market," the market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16110 Pressure relief valves play a crucial role in protecting equipment such as pressure vessels from excessive internal pressure that could lead to equipment failure, instrument malfunction, or even fire hazards. These valves function by allowing pressurized fluid to escape through an auxiliary passage, thereby reducing internal pressure.The increasing number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries is significantly contributing to the growth of the pressure relief valves market. For example, the Chinese government allocated $10 billion to the Guangdong refinery, an oil and gas project expected to be completed by 2022. Such large-scale projects fuel market expansion. Furthermore, pressure relief valves are extensively used in the oil & gas industry for drilling and workover operations, leading to an increased demand for these essential components.Key market players are actively focusing on launching innovative products to meet growing consumer demands. For instance, in December 2020, Weir Oil & Gas introduced a latch back pressure valve system designed to enhance safety and reliability in drill-through operations. In a similar development, a report by ICF International Inc. on North America Midstream Infrastructure predicts that investments in oil and gas infrastructure could reach between $685 billion and $895 billion from 2018 to 2035. Such investments are expected to boost the demand for pressure relief valves across multiple industries.The pressure relief valves market also finds significant applications in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries, which are largely saturated in developed nations like the U.S., China, and members of the European Union. Pressure relief valves are integral to the production of various medical equipment and have provided growth opportunities for industry players, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.Pricing remains a significant factor influencing market growth. Domestic manufacturers offer pressure relief valves priced between $100 and $200, while major industry players provide valves in the $100 to $2500 range. The price disparity has led many customers to prefer domestic manufacturers, limiting the growth potential for premium market players.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16110 The outbreak of COVID-19 significantly impacted the supply chain, leading to disruptions in logistics and manufacturing activities. This hindered market growth in the short term; however, as governments worldwide relaxed business restrictions, the market began to recover, showing positive growth trends Emerging economies such as India, China, and Egypt are ramping up investments in hydrocarbon projects to enhance oil and gas exploration. The rising demand for petroleum, renewable energy, and other energy sources is expected to bolster the expansion of the pressure relief valves market. The Egyptian government, for instance, has invested approximately $2.5 billion in new petroleum refinery projects to process hydrocarbons, reflecting the ongoing emphasis on industrial growth.Market players continue to focus on product development to strengthen their portfolios. In November 2020, Danfoss introduced its 65-bar safety valve, the SFA 10H, which offers improved reliability, high-pressure handling capabilities, and reduced capacity for CO2 and synthetic oil applications. The design of this valve prioritizes leak prevention, stable set pressure maintenance, and effective reseating after release. Such innovations are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16110 Market SegmentationThe global pressure relief valve market is segmented based on valve type, pressure, end-user industry, and region.Valve Type: Spring-loaded, pilot-operated, dead weight, and P&T actuated.Pressure: Low, medium, and high.End-User Industries: Oil & gas, chemical, power generation, food & beverage, manufacturing, and water & wastewater.Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the pressure relief valve market include AGF Manufacturing, Inc., Alfa Laval, Curtis-Wright Corp, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Goetze KG Armaturen, IMI PLC, Mercury Manufacturing Company Limited, The Weir Group PLC, and Watts Water Technology, Inc. These companies are actively engaged in product innovation and strategic partnerships to maintain a competitive edge in the market.Key Findings of the StudyThe report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and emerging trends in the global pressure relief valves market.The pilot-operated segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2021.The medium-pressure segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021.The power generation industry generated the highest revenue among end users in 2021.Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, while LAMEA is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The report includes an in-depth market forecast from 2021 to 2031, highlighting emerging opportunities for market growth.

