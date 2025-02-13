Detroit Sports Commission Announces Strategic Leadership Transition

Marty Dobek named DSC Executive Director; Dave Beachnau to lead 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four Local Organizing Committee

DETROIT, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) today announced a strategic leadership transition to build on its legacy of success and position the organization for future growth. Marty Dobek, previously DSC’s deputy director, has been promoted to executive director, succeeding Dave Beachnau, who will take on the role of chief executive officer for the Detroit Local Organizing Committee (DLOC) for the 2027 NCAA® Men’s Final Four®.

This leadership transition strengthens the DSC’s ability to build on its proven success, ensuring Detroit remains a leading destination for attracting premier sporting events that drive economic growth and foster meaningful community impact.

In his new role, Dobek will oversee all facets of the DSC’s operations, including national sales efforts, event bidding and hosting, management of the Detroit Sports Organizing Corp. advisory committee, and staff leadership. Throughout his more than 13 years at the DSC, Dobek has played a pivotal role in elevating Detroit’s reputation as a top-tier sports destination. Most recently, he served as the primary liaison to the NFL for the record-breaking 2024 NFL Draft, which drew over 775,000 attendees to downtown Detroit and generated an estimated $213.6 million in economic impact. Dobek’s leadership ensured cohesive coordination among key stakeholders, including Visit Detroit, the City of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, and state and local partners.

“The Detroit Sports Commission's strong leadership continuity and evolution enhances our region's ability to attract major sporting events. The DSC has been blessed with great leadership, and through Marty Dobek's strong, ongoing relationships with key sporting event decision makers, national governing bodies and other sports organizations, they will continue to place the DSC at a position of strength when bidding for events,” said Arn Tellem, Vice Chairman for the Detroit Pistons and founding member of the Detroit Sports Organizing Corp., the DSC's all-volunteer advisory committee. “Dave Beachnau's extensive experience will pay dividends as he leads the local organizing committee for the 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four and continues his important work for Visit Detroit."

Dobek assumes the role of executive director ahead of an exciting lineup of premier sporting events coming to Detroit including the 2027 NCAA® Men’s Final Four® at Ford Field, the 2028 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional (Sweet Sixteen/Elite Eight) at Little Caesars Arena, and the 2028 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament being hosted in Detroit for the first time, also at the award-winning Little Caesars Arena.

“Marty’s promotion to executive director is a natural and well-earned progression,” said Beachnau. “His ability to cultivate partnerships, execute large-scale events, and maintain a strategic vision makes him the ideal leader to take DSC into its next phase. His leadership will ensure we continue to attract world-class events while delivering meaningful benefits to the community.”

Beachnau, who has led DSC since its founding in 2001, will now focus on guiding Detroit’s preparations for the 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four. As CEO of the DLOC, he will be responsible for oversight in the coordination of various local aspects of planning and execution, working closely with NCAA Men’s Basketball leadership in ensuring Detroit delivers an exceptional championship experience. While shifting away from DSC’s daily operations, Beachnau will continue serving as executive vice president of Visit Detroit, where DSC remains under his oversight.

“Promoting Marty Dobek to executive director and transitioning Dave Beachnau to lead the 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four Local Organizing Committee demonstrates the depth of talent, collaboration and passionate commitment among the Detroit Sports Commission team,” said Claude Molinari, president & CEO of Visit Detroit. “Their longtime leadership underscores the Sports Commission’s organizational cohesiveness and sets us apart as a trusted partner for governing bodies and event owners. These moves will continue to position Detroit as a premier sports and entertainment destination and build upon our momentum from an incredible 2024 NFL Draft.”

Under Beachnau’s leadership, the DSC has secured and hosted a memorable lineup of high-profile sporting events, including the 2004 Ryder Cup, the 2005 MLB All-Star Game, Super Bowl XL, the 2009 NCAA Men’s Final Four, the 2010 NCAA Frozen Four, and the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in 2007 and 2022. His efforts also brought the AAU Junior Olympic Games to Detroit in 2003, 2008, and 2013 in addition to the NCAA Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds in 2018 and the 2024 NCAA Men’s Midwest Basketball Regional.

Dobek and Beachnau have also been champions of community impact through the power of sports. During the 2024 NFL Draft, they spearheaded the DSC’s Living Legacy Initiative, which raised over $1.5 million to support youth literacy and active play, including programs promoting girls’ sports. This initiative was made possible through partnerships with local civic, corporate, and philanthropic organizations, ensuring the Draft’s positive impact extended well beyond the event itself. Dobek played a key role in shaping the vision for the “On the Clock” tour, a citywide engagement campaign that brought Draft excitement to Detroit’s seven districts while supporting small businesses and community initiatives.

As part of its ongoing efforts to highlight Detroit’s strength as a premier host for major sporting events, the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) will welcome more than 15,000 athletes and spectators this weekend for the annual President’s Day Challenge volleyball tournament at Huntington Place. The event reinforces DSC’s role in driving economic impact through amateur sports, boosting hotel occupancy, supporting local businesses, and strengthening Detroit’s reputation as a top destination for sports tourism.

ABOUT THE DETROIT SPORTS COMMISSION

The mission of the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) is to market and sell metro Detroit as a premier destination for regional, national and international amateur sporting events. The DSC is a not-for-profit charitable organization, IRS 501 (C) (3), and a subsidiary of Visit Detroit. For more information, visit detroitsports.org.

*Headshots available upon request*

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kurt Kosmowski, The Kosmowski Group, Inc. 248-345-4360 / kurt@thekosmowskigroup.com

Lauren Pulte, Lambert by LLYC 248-885-2607 / lpulte@lambert.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.