ATC Managers, LLC Closes $51 Million Loan for Multifamily Portfolio Acquisition and Refinance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATC Managers, LLC, a direct private lender specializing in flexible real estate financing, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $51 million loan for the acquisition and refinance of a multifamily portfolio spanning Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix and Atlanta.

The portfolio includes a strategic mix of properties in five cities:

Dallas: 200 units of Class C Garden-Style Apartments, valued at $18 million, priced at $90K per unit with a 7.8% cap rate. The property focuses on increasing operational efficiencies and rent growth in affordable housing areas.

Los Angeles: 100 units of Class B Workforce Housing, valued at $22 million, priced at $220K per unit with a 5.3% cap rate. Located in rapidly appreciating neighborhoods like Inglewood and North Hollywood, this property presents both stabilized and value-add opportunities.

Miami: 150 units of Value-Add Mid-Rise properties, valued at $11 million, priced at $73K per unit with a 6.0% cap rate. Situated in high-demand areas such as Little Havana and Wynwood, these properties offer strong potential for renovations and upgrades.

Phoenix: 120 units of Class B Garden-Style Apartments, valued at $8 million, priced at $67K per unit with a 6.2% cap rate. Located in areas with strong population growth and a demand for workforce housing, this property presents an opportunity for both operational improvements and rent increases.

Atlanta: 90 units of Class C Workforce Housing, valued at $6 million, priced at $66K per unit with a 7.3% cap rate. This property, located in a rapidly growing suburban area, offers significant value-add potential with renovations and rent growth opportunities.

The loan is structured with a fixed interest rate of 8.5% over a 5-year term, providing the borrower with the flexibility to execute their investment strategy, focusing on renovations, operational enhancements, and holding for long-term appreciation. This customized financing solution offers a more efficient, streamlined path to maximizing returns, without the restrictions typically associated with traditional bank financing.

“At ATC Managers, LLC, we pride ourselves on offering flexible, tailored financing solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients,” said Vanmatre Wilbur, CEO of ATC Managers, LLC. “This $51 million deal is a prime example of how we can customize our services to accommodate the diverse needs of real estate investors. By providing 100% financing for both acquisition and refinance, we’re helping our clients optimize their portfolios without the constraints of traditional lending options.”

For more information, please contact:

Reisman Joel

Loan Officer

ATC Managers, LLC

(661) 238-7997

R.Joel@atcmanagers.com

www.ATCManagers.com

About ATC Managers, LLC

ATC Managers, LLC is a direct private lender offering specialized real estate financing solutions for investors and developers. With loans starting at $5 million, ATC Managers provides customized capital for acquisitions, refinancing, and development projects across the United States.

