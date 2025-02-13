Frozen Potato Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $92.7 Billion by 2031: CAGR 4.2%

Frozen potato market size was valued at $60.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $92.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rise in consumer spending, the increasing influence of food delivery services, the surge in the number of fast food restaurants, an increase in working age population, and rapid urbanization are some of the factors driving the demand for fast food, which in turn stimulates the expansion of the frozen potato market . Furthermore, the rising preference of the millennial population for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food is further likely to support the growth of the frozen potato market.Get Sample Copy Of Report@ ﻿ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2153 The players operating in the frozen potato industry have adopted product launch, acquisition, and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, remain competitive in the market and gain frozen potato market opportunities. The key players profiled in the frozen potato market analysis include Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Agristo NV, Bart's Potato Company, Aviko B.V., Farm Frites International B.V., Greenyard N.V., Himalaya Food International Ltd., J.R. Simplot Company, Mccain Foods Limited, Lamb-Weston Holdings, Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Company.The frozen French fries segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021. Frozen potatoes and their different products are obtained via the processing of fresh potatoes by using a variety of advanced machinery and incredibly low temperatures. These products are consumed via quick service restaurants (QSRs). The frozen potato market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. The different products of frozen potato include French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and others.The rapid development of QSRs, such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Subway in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Argentina drives the global frozen potato market. Moreover, growth in demand for processed food in developing and developed nations, owing to their varied taste & flavor and high disposable income of people further boosts the market growth. However, the high costs associated with the products and the constant need for very-low temperatures are expected to impede market growth during the frozen potato market forecast. The developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to present growth opportunities for various players in the market.Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2153 The frozen potato market is segmented into product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into French fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, topped/stuffed, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The commercial segment is further segregated into full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA)On the basis of product type, the hash brown segment gained significant market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The frozen French fries product segment occupied a major market share, in terms of revenue, with almost half of the share. However, this trend is expected to decline to some extent during the forecast period, owing to growth in the acceptance of other frozen potato products in the market.Send Me Purchase Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2153 On the basis of end user, the commercial segment is expected to reach $78,293 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.4%. This is majorly attributed to the increasing popularity of QSRs, such as McDonald‘s, in developing regions. Furthermore, the rise in per capita income, growth in expenditure on hotels, restaurants & cafes, and surge in popularity of quick service restaurants such as Domino, KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Subway contribute to generating more demand for frozen food such as frozen potato. Frozen potatoes are widely served as French fries and hash brown in restaurants. Frozen potatoes are majorly consumed in commercial restaurants in form of different cuisines.

