Alison Kermode Introduces The EVOL&ved® Training Series – a Groundbreaking Solution to Transform Workplace Culture and Increase Profits Through Energetic Awareness

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kermode Collaborative LLC, led by visionary business executive, keynote speaker, and intuitive consultant Alison Kermode, is proud to announce the launch of The EVOL&ved® Training Series (“Evolved”). This revolutionary corporate training program improves company cultures by educating employees about the influence their personal energy has on workplace dynamics.

The Training Series offers a unique approach to corporate growth and success, emphasizing the importance of fostering a "Heart-Centered Advantage™" within companies. By shifting from an ego-driven environment to one that prioritizes heart energy, businesses can use energetic awareness to create a more positive, connected, and vibrant culture, improving employee satisfaction, client relationships, and profitability.

According to Alison Kermode, creator of The EVOL&ved® Training Series, "Companies are made of people, and each person emits a vibrational frequency. When more employees radiate a higher vibrational frequency, companies attract happier clients, more satisfied employees, and higher profits. Like attracts like."

Dr. Andre Mirabelli, who holds a PhD in Theoretical Physics from Boston University, points out the significant influence individuals can have on those around them—even without conscious awareness. “Making people more aware of how they might be influencing others can definitely help individuals and the companies they are part of better succeed,” he explains.

This pioneering training empowers leaders to understand and manage the collective energy within their organizations, helping to dissipate the negative energy that often pervades the corporate world today. The program highlights the importance of addressing the anxiety, worry, and despair that stem from the current global climate, which negatively impacts company cultures and financial performance.

“This training series has the power to create transformation for groups and organizations at the most fundamental level,” notes Leonard Yip, CPO & CIO, formerly of Panda Express Restaurant Group.

Kermode’s training has garnered glowing endorsements from clients who praise its transformative impact on both individuals and organizations.

Katie Russell, Director of Operations for The Ronald McDonald House of Orange County, adds that the training had a positive impact on her team. She shares, “...after participating in this training… I can feel how much this will help people not only in work situations but also in life!”

Norma Castaneda, CEO, HR Advantage, praises the effect that The EVOL&ved® Training had on her company, “This Training takes a complicated and advanced topic and makes it easy to understand. The EVOL&ved® Training really changes cultures. It helps get all the employees on the same page and creates a common vocabulary. We now often joke and ask each other ‘Is that bringing positive energy to the company?’ Highly recommend this training if you are wanting to shift your culture to a more positive one.”





The success Kermode achieved in the business world coupled with her heightened ability to feel energy led to the creation of The EVOL&ved® Training Series. She spent more than 25 years in corporate leadership, including driving the marketing and communications for a company that grew from $200 million to $1.3 billion. She was named a “Woman of Influence” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Her passion is to shine a spotlight on the negative energy she sees permeating so much of corporate culture today.

"We are at a pivotal point in history," Kermode explains. "Companies that embrace a balance between mind and heart energy will thrive, while those that don’t may struggle. The time to evolve is now."





About Kermode Collaborative LLC

Kermode Collaborative LLC, founded by Alison Kermode, focuses on integrating energetic awareness into the corporate world to inspire employees, transform workplace cultures, and increase business success. The EVOL&ved® Training Series builds on Kermode’s extensive 25-year career in corporate leadership and offers a unique approach to fostering both personal and organizational growth.

