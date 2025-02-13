Integration of Emerging Technologies for Military Drone Market Presenting a Significant Growth Opportunity

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The surge in global defense budgets has had a significant impact on the Global Military Drone Market. As political tensions rise worldwide, nations are investing in cutting-edge unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to bolster their defense and security capabilities. Increased defense expenditure has allowed countries like the United States, China, and other NATO members to allocate substantial funds to advanced drone programs, enhancing surveillance, supporting combat missions, and improving autonomous drone features. A recent report from an industry expert said that: “The growing demand for real-time intelligence in dynamic, complex military environments has significantly increased the need for sophisticated drones equipped with advanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Military drones are now integrated with cutting-edge technologies such as high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and other advanced systems that enhance situational awareness for both tactical operations and comprehensive intelligence gathering. For instance, the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk is capable of surveying over 40,000 square miles in a single day, providing extensive monitoring of large areas. This level of surveillance is invaluable for sustained military operations in regions like Ukraine and other conflict zones, where real-time intelligence is crucial for strategic decision-making and operational effectiveness.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC).

The article continued: “The integration of emerging technologies into military drones presents a significant growth opportunity for the market. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, autonomous navigation systems, and advanced sensors are revolutionizing the capabilities of military drones. AI-driven systems, for instance, can enable drones to analyze vast amounts of real-time data, enhancing decision-making and targeting accuracy. Autonomous navigation allows drones to operate with minimal human intervention, improving operational efficiency and reducing the risk to personnel. For example, the U.S. military has incorporated AI into its MQ-9 Reaper drones to enhance autonomous targeting and surveillance capabilities, allowing for more precise missions in complex environments.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Subsidiary Develops and Tests Proprietary Drone Communications System Enabling Secure and Reliable Communications for US Defense Applications - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has developed and is currently testing a proprietary drone communications management system called “DroneNet” that enables direct and secure drone communications in situations without reliable internet, cellular or satellite communications. The internally developed system is specifically built for use with the Company’s ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ series of drone products. A drone communications system is a two-way link between a drone and its base station used to direct the drone and relay real-time drone video and sensor data.

“We believe our proprietary DroneNet communications system will improve both the reliability and performance of our drones ensuring we are not dependent on third-party products with compatibility issues. This internal development ensures we gain more customization of our products, cost management, and control of our supply chain, all of which results in what we believe to be superior drone solutions. Once we’ve tested this initial version, our plan for future advancements includes developing and testing our own microchips with multilayer encryption suitable for NDAA-compliant use required for US Defense applications,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

Drones used by the military for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications require reliable communications systems for uninterrupted data transmission, mission effectiveness, and operational security. Drones must relay real-time video, sensor data, and telemetry to command centers, allowing defense operators to make time-sensitive decisions. This is especially critical for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, where drones operate over longer distances often in harsh or contested environments. Without secure and resilient communications links, drones risk losing control, can face signal jamming, or data latency, which can compromise mission success. Advanced proprietary communication solutions, using satellite and 4G help ensure connectivity in GPS-denied or high-interference environments and can safeguard data against jamming and cyber threats.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous drone, in a VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) quadcopter design with eight rotors; it is considered a medium-sized drone measuring 12X7 feet in size. It is designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities up to 40 kilos, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial and defense use. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), through its wholly owned subsidiary Arcturus UAV, has recently been awarded a contract by the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) with a contract ceiling value of $181 million to deliver the JUMP® 20 medium uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) to the Danish Armed Forces. This 10-year program of record will equip the Danish Army with JUMP 20 systems to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, reinforcing AV’s position as a global leader in advanced autonomous solutions.

JUMP 20 is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), fixed-wing UAS with 13+ hours of endurance and an operational range of 185 km (115 mi). Runway independent, the system is easily storable and transportable, and can autonomously launch and land at speed without personnel intervention, making it ideal for on-the-move operations.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently announced a $34,856,449 award modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the U.S. Marine Corps. The expanded scope is to support the XQ-58A Unmanned Aerial Systems mission systems and subsystems integration for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Aerial System Expeditionary (MUX) Tactical Aircraft (TACAIR).

Since 2022, Kratos and its industry partner, Northrop Grumman, have been working with the U.S. Marine Corps to define operational requirements for the MQ-58 Valkyrie variant. The team recently demonstrated advanced collaborative capabilities during the Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer Portfolio (PAACK-P) program, which is transitioning to MUX TACAIR in 2025. The modification contract provides the additional non-recurring engineering and material to support the planned spiral developmental efforts, as well as additional flight tests for the continuing capability enhancement of the Valkyrie system.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has recently introduced AMORPHOUS™, its new software that features a single user interface to operate thousands of autonomous assets simultaneously. Designed with an open architecture, this software enables the United States and allied militaries to control a mix of uncrewed platforms, payloads and systems, even if another manufacturer produces them.

AMORPHOUS, which stands for Autonomous Multi-domain Operations Resiliency Platform for Heterogeneous Unmanned Swarms, includes an intuitive and distributed command-and-control interface to give operators the flexibility to conduct a wider array of intricate military missions. This collaborative autonomy at scale will provide warfighters with a decisive overmatch capability.

Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC) has recently announced the signing of a binding agreement to acquire of Aloft Technologies, Inc. (https://www.aloft.ai/), the leading FAA-approved provider of unmanned aerial system (UAS) services to enterprise, public safety, and government customers. The acquisition is almost all in stock, valued at $14.5M.

The proposed acquisition brings together companies that share commitment to strengthening the U.S. drone industry. Aloft Technologies has long been recognized as the leader in the drone fleet and airspace management sector, powering more than 70% of all FAA-approved Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) airspace authorizations in the United States. Aloft has provided more than more than 1.6 million authorizations in total, with 400,000 authorizations provided in 2024.

Aloft has been able to leverage the data collected through millions of safe flights and airspace interactions to launch Air Boss, their new real-time UAS air traffic management (UTM) software. With the FAA forecasting more than 3 million drones in the airspace by 2028, outnumbering traditional aircraft more than 10-to-1, the coordination and integration of all aircraft is critical to national security and the national economy.

