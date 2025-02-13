USOSM Expands Best-in-Class Network of Premier Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Secures New Partner Practices on East and West Coasts

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is pleased to announce new partnerships with three premier oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices – two in California and one in Pennsylvania. They are Beaudry Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Camp Hill, PA; Kern Oral & Facial Surgery & Rejuvenating Beauty of Bakersfield, CA; and Rancho Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Murrieta and Hemet, CA.

“We’re excited to continue our growth momentum with the addition of three new partner practices and we’re honored to announce our newest surgeon partners are Dr. Beaudry, Dr. Esla and Dr. Pulsipher,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “All three doctors have well established reputations for clinical excellence and professional leadership – qualities that we value highly. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of their practices and their commitment to high quality patient care.”

About the new partners:

Located in Camp Hill, PA, Beaudry Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is led by Robert J. Beaudry, DMD. Dr. Beaudry offers a full scope of OMS procedures, with particular expertise in dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal and corrective jaw surgery. Dr. Beaudry earned his DMD from the Washington University School of Dental Medicine with a special award in prosthetic dentistry and completed his OMS training through The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Dr. Beaudry is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon and a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He has more than 30 years of experience treating patients, has presented OMS lectures across the nation, and has served as an advisor for the development of synthetic TMJ joints, OMS instruments and reconstructive plates.

Led by Alan Esla, DDS, MD, Kern Oral & Facial Surgery & Rejuvenating Beauty offers a full scope of OMS, such as dentoalveolar, reconstructive and corrective jaw surgery, as well as a wide variety of rejuvenating beauty services. A board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with more than 20 years of experience treating patients, Dr. Esla earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University Northridge and his DDS and MD from the UCLA School of Dentistry. In addition, he completed a general surgery internship and an OMS residency through the UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Esla currently serves as a general anesthesia examiner for the Dental Board of California and is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association and the Kern County Dental Society, where he is a past president.

Rancho Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has one location in Murrieta, CA, and another location in Hemet, CA. Accredited as an office-based surgery center by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Rancho Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is led by Allen Pulsipher, DDS, MD, FACS. Dr. Pulsipher offers a full scope of OMS services, with an emphasis on dental implants, including anterior aesthetic implants, soft tissue reconstruction, bone grafting, bone reconstruction and full-mouth restoration.

Dr. Pulsipher earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, his DDS from Baylor College of Dentistry, and his MD from UT Southwestern. In addition, he has completed OMS, general surgery, and anesthesia training, and he is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Dr. Pulsipher is a fellow of both the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons, president of Inland Facial Trauma Surgery, and founder and director of the Mount Palomar Study Club.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 28 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

