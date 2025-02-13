San Francisco Association of REALTORS® Brings AI-Powered MLS Listing Automation by Restb.ai to Both Rapattoni and Zenlist’s Mobile Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) will bring AI-powered MLS Listing automation to its 4,000+ members with the integration of Restb.ai industry-leading computer vision and AI-powered automation tools into both Rapattoni and Zenlist, the two MLS platforms used by SFAR professionals. This first-of-its-kind dual-platform deployment ensures a seamless and consistent AI-driven listing experience, allowing agents to work smarter and faster, no matter which system they use.

SFAR members will gain access to Restb.ai’s advanced image tagging and listing auto-population features, which instantly extract key property details from listing photos and pre-fill MLS fields, creating a complete, detailed property listing in as little as three minutes. The first phase launches on Rapattoni on March 18, 2025, with Zenlist mobile device integration to follow.

“We needed a partner flexible enough to enhance our existing MLS platforms, and Restb.ai delivered,” said Jay Pepper-Martens, Chief Technology Officer at SFAR. “By integrating their AI technology into both Rapattoni and Zenlist, we’re giving our members a streamlined, future-ready listing experience without forcing them to change the tools they use daily.”

“By embedding Restb.ai’s groundbreaking listing automation across both MLS platforms,” said Brian Young, Head of Business Development at Restb.ai, “SFAR is reinforcing its commitment to technical innovation, ensuring its agents can input listings faster, dramatically reduce manual data entry, and significantly improve listing completeness and accuracy – no matter which system they use.”

“Staying at the leading edge of technical innovation is a core part of our DNA at SFAR,” added Hud Bixler, Chief Information Officer at SFAR. “Restb.ai’s team not only brings deep technical expertise and proven reliability but also a clear vision of how AI can simplify workflows and accelerate agent productivity.”

A smarter, more Efficient MLS experience for SFAR members

Through Restb.ai’s AI-powered MLS integrations, SFAR members will benefit from:

Instant image tagging: AI automatically categorizes and labels property photos, eliminating the need for manual sorting.

AI automatically categorizes and labels property photos, eliminating the need for manual sorting. Auto-populated listing details: AI extracts key property attributes directly from images, instantly filling MLS fields in either Rapattoni or Zenlist.

AI extracts key property attributes directly from images, instantly filling MLS fields in either Rapattoni or Zenlist. Consistent cross-platform experience: Ensures AI-powered automation functions seamlessly across both MLS platforms to deliver to agents the same capabilities.



“SFAR is raising the bar for the MLS industry its dual-platform integration, ensuring that every SFAR agent – regardless of their preferred MLS platform – can take advantage of the newest AI technology to save time and improve the quality of every listing,” added Young at Restb.ai and noted, “SFAR is helping to modernize MLS systems by ensuring that AI-powered efficiencies enhance, rather than replace, the tools agents trust.”

For more information on SFAR’s technology initiatives, visit sfrealtors.com. To learn more about Restb.ai’s AI-powered solutions for real estate and the mortgage industry, visit restb.ai.

About the San Francisco Association of REALTORS®

The San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) serves 4,000+ real estate professionals in San Francisco and the Northern Peninsula. SFAR operates the SFAR Multiple Listing Service (SFARMLS) and provides members with education, advocacy, and leading-edge technology solutions to help them succeed in a competitive market. Discover more at sfrealtors.com.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its proprietary technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

