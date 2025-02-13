Vaccine Packaging Market Size to Skyrocket USD 3.52 by 2034

The global vaccine packaging market size to hit USD 3.32 billion by 2033, growing from USD 1.94 billion in 2024, expanding at 6.14% CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vaccine packaging market size reached US$ 1.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around US$ 3.52 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The growth of the vaccine packaging market is driven by the rising production of vaccines and the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. A study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Access Statistical Data: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-brochure/5264

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Market

The vaccine packaging market is an important segment of the pharmaceutical industry that focuses on the packaging solutions designed for vaccines. Vaccine packaging ensures the safety and integrity of vaccines from production to distribution. Vaccine packaging is also applied to different laboratory equipment and devices that aid in maintaining vaccines while transporting.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has created model labels for vials and packaging that guide manufacturers about proper format choices. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the growing demand for temperature-sensitive biologics and the rising production of mRNA-based vaccines that require innovative packaging solutions to ensure temperature compliance. The government-implemented vaccination programs with international organization support make reliable temperature-controlled packaging systems essential to preserving vaccine effectiveness.

If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

There is a high need for customized packaging formats to protect biologics and complex vaccines against degradation while extending their shelf life. Sustainability concerns are influencing the market, with a focus on eco-friendly materials and waste reduction. The demand for vaccines is increasing worldwide due to the rise of various infectious diseases and efforts to promote or run vaccination programs.

Major Trends in the Vaccine Packaging Market

Rising Demand for Prefilled Syringes: There is a high demand for prefilled syringes due to their user-friendliness and low contamination risks. These syringes eliminate dosage errors and reduce the overfill of expensive drugs, thereby reducing waste. High-precision dosing and efficient administration are major factors boosting their adoption. As the adoption of prefilled syringes increases, the need for efficient packaging also increases.

There is a high demand for prefilled syringes due to their user-friendliness and low contamination risks. These syringes eliminate dosage errors and reduce the overfill of expensive drugs, thereby reducing waste. High-precision dosing and efficient administration are major factors boosting their adoption. As the adoption of prefilled syringes increases, the need for efficient packaging also increases. Increased Focus on Sustainable Packaging: There is a strong emphasis on sustainable packaging . The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly shifting toward eco-friendly materials to reduce environmental impact. Moreover, stringent government regulations to reduce healthcare waste encourage vaccine manufacturers to use sustainable packaging.

There is a . The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly shifting toward eco-friendly materials to reduce environmental impact. Moreover, stringent government regulations to reduce healthcare waste encourage vaccine manufacturers to use sustainable packaging. Increasing Use of Single-dose Vials: The use of single-dose vials is increasing within immunization programs because of its advantages, such as reduced waste and safety features.

The use of single-dose vials is increasing within immunization programs because of its advantages, such as reduced waste and safety features. Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations regarding the transportation and storage of vaccines encourage manufacturers to use specialized packaging solutions that protect vaccines during handling and storage. Compliance with these regulations further enhances the safety of vaccines.

Stringent regulations regarding the transportation and storage of vaccines encourage manufacturers to use specialized packaging solutions that protect vaccines during handling and storage. Compliance with these regulations further enhances the safety of vaccines. Expansion of Cold Chain Packaging Solutions: Temperature-sensitive vaccines often require cold chain packaging solutions to avoid spoilage and maintain safety and quality standards. The cold chain packaging keeps vaccines at low temperatures throughout shipping.



Elevate your packaging with Toward Packaging. Improve efficiency and sustainability—schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Insights from Key Regions

Well-established Pharmaceutical Industry Supported Europe’s Market Dominance

Europe dominated the vaccine packaging market with the largest share in 2024. The well-established healthcare infrastructure throughout Europe creates favorable conditions for large-scale vaccine creation and distribution across the region. The regional government also invests heavily in the research and development of vaccines to support vaccination programs, boosting the demand for efficient packaging solutions.

Moreover, the European Union has implemented stringent regulations for vaccine safety and efficacy. This further boosts the demand for specialized packaging solutions to ensure the safety and efficacy of vaccines during transportation and storage.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the rapid expansion of cold chain logistics. The increasing production of vaccines is encouraging various countries to advance their packaging solutions for effective delivery. Governments of various countries support vaccine programs to curb the spread of life-threatening diseases. Moreover, the rising government investments in producing novel vaccines and stringent regulations regarding vaccine safety contribute to regional market growth. In India, the regulations for approving new drugs, including vaccines, are governed by the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules that were notified in March 2019.

Vaccine Packaging Market Opportunity

Advancements in Packaging Technology

Continuous advancements in packaging technology create immense opportunities in the market. Innovations in packaging materials and technologies lead to the development of advanced packaging solutions with enhanced barrier properties that safeguard vaccines against light, oxygen, and moisture. Integrating technologies like AI and ML AI in the production processes of vaccine packaging enhances operational efficiency by automating mundane tasks and reducing human errors.

These technologies also improve the quality control process, resulting in enhanced quality of packaging products. Moreover, the increasing demand for smart packaging solutions propels the growth of the market during the forecast period. Integrating sensors and RFID tags in packaging allows monitoring of packaged goods, thereby enhancing safety.

In October 2024, Nipro introduced its innovative Direct-to-Fill glass vials. The aseptic process of D2F glass vials involves washing and depyrogenation followed by packaging in nest and tub formats before successively sterilizing them into ready-to-use (RTU) products.



Vaccine Packaging Market Segmentation

By material, the glass segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Manufacturers heavily use glass material when producing vaccine packaging. This is mainly due to the ability of glass to withstand harsh chemicals. Safety and sustainability make glass containers the best option for packaging vaccines. Glass provides advanced protection against environmental factors such as air and moisture. Glass packaging maintains vaccine sterility by controlling a wide temperature range .

. By type, the vials segment led the market by holding the largest market share in 2024. The primary use of vials in vaccine manufacturing relies on their ability to maintain vaccine integrity throughout the complete production to administration stage. The preferred choice for vaccine packaging is glass vials because they sustain vaccine stability and potency through extended time periods.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the vaccine packaging market include Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, Stevanato Group, SGD Pharma, Nipro Corporation, Corning Incorporated, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), and Catalent, Inc. These players are continuously introducing innovative vaccine packaging solutions to gain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments in the Market

In March 2024, SCHOTT Pharma announced plans to enhance its presence in the U.S. by investing USD 371 million in a new manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina. This facility will be the first in the U.S. specifically dedicated to producing prefillable polymer and glass syringes, which are crucial for storing and transporting mRNA medications and treating conditions such as diabetes and obesity.

SCHOTT Pharma announced plans to enhance its presence in the U.S. by investing USD 371 million in a new manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina. This facility will be the first in the U.S. specifically dedicated to producing prefillable polymer and glass syringes, which are crucial for storing and transporting mRNA medications and treating conditions such as diabetes and obesity. In February 2024, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Biological E. Limited (BE) established a strategic partnership to accelerate the delivery of their QDENGA multi-dose vial (MDV) product range. The use of MDV in National Immunization Programs allows for economic advantages and improved logistical operations by reducing costs associated with packaging and storage and lowering waste production.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Biological E. Limited (BE) established a strategic partnership to accelerate the delivery of their QDENGA multi-dose vial (MDV) product range. The use of MDV in National Immunization Programs allows for economic advantages and improved logistical operations by reducing costs associated with packaging and storage and lowering waste production. In February 2024, SGD Pharma introduced a new line of Type I injectable vials made from tubular glass featuring an external low-friction coating. These Type I tubular glass vials comply with USP and EP standards and are produced and released in accordance with ISO GMP regulations.

SGD Pharma introduced a new line of Type I injectable vials made from tubular glass featuring an external low-friction coating. These Type I tubular glass vials comply with USP and EP standards and are produced and released in accordance with ISO GMP regulations. In October 2023, Gerresheimer announced the launch of its Gx Elite product line of glass injection vials, designed to enhance patient safety and improve production efficiency.

More Insights in Towards Packaging

The cosmetic tubes market size reached US$ 2.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around US$ 4.68 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

size reached US$ 2.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around US$ 4.68 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The plastic bag market size reached US$ 25.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 35.41 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

size reached US$ 25.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 35.41 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The global rigid box market size reached US$ 80.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 100.75 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.08% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

size reached US$ 80.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 100.75 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.08% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The global lubricant packaging market size reached US$ 13.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 24.58 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

size reached US$ 13.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 24.58 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The global packaging robots market size reached US$ 6.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 21.96 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

size reached US$ 6.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 21.96 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034. The global battery packaging market size reached US$ 30 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 105.9 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.15% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

size reached US$ 30 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 105.9 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.15% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The global hot-fill food packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 71.26 billion by 2033, up from USD 49.85 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.76% from 2024 to 2033.

size is estimated to reach USD 71.26 billion by 2033, up from USD 49.85 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.76% from 2024 to 2033. The global EPE foam packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2033, up from USD 1.96 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2024 to 2033.

size is estimated to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2033, up from USD 1.96 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2024 to 2033. The global gift packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 41.81 billion by 2033, up from USD 26.42 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2024 to 2033.

size is estimated to reach USD 41.81 billion by 2033, up from USD 26.42 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2024 to 2033. The global 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market size reached US$ 55.17 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 169.92 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Plastics

Glass

Others



By Type

Glass Vials

Prefillable Syringes

Vial Closures

Secondary Vaccine Packaging

Others



By End-Use

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organization

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Review the Full TOC for the Vaccine Packaging Market Report: https://www.towardspackaging.com/table-of-content/vaccine-packaging-market-sizing

Invest in Premium Global Insights @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5264

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

https://www.towardsdental.com/

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.