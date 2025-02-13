Government proclaims 2026 year of the poet Srečko Kosovel

SLOVENIA, February 13 - Srečko Kosovel (1904–1926) was one of the most prominent representatives of Slovenian modern poetry. Although his writing career lasted for only a few years, he left behind an extensive literary opus, which marked Slovenian literature in the 20th century. His works, imbued with expressionistic and constructivist elements, reflect his social criticism, visionary thoughts and deeply humanist messages that are still very topical today. His poems have also been translated into many languages, which shows his significance in the international literary context.

The Year of Kosovel will be an opportunity to increase the visibility of this extraordinary poet, and celebrate his influence on both Slovenian and European cultural heritage. The Ministry of Culture will, in cooperation with public institutions, funds and agencies, prepare programmes dedicated to Kosovel's works and cultural legacy. Other ministries will also be included in the project, as Kosovel's legacy extends beyond culture, encompassing education, research and tourism.

In 2024, Minister of Culture Asta Vrečko was the honorary patron of the celebration marking the 120th anniversary of Srečko Kosovel's birth. That same year, the Sežana Municipality declared a special cultural holiday to be celebrated on 18 March, Kosovel's birthday.

The proclamation of the Year of Kosovel is an important opportunity to re-examine the messages of this great poet from the Karst, whose social engagement and literary power left an indelible mark on Slovenian and world literature. As he wrote: "Injustice is injustice, whether it is done to one person, thousands or millions. And we are against injustice. Because even one person is a human."