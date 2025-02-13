GentleMax Pro® Plus Now at Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Treatments with Advanced Technology

Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics Introduces the GentleMax Pro Plus

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro Plus to its suite of advanced aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of its services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.The GentleMax Pro Plus can treat various skin conditions, including:-𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥: Effective for all skin types.-𝐏𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.-𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐞𝐬: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.-𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.The GentleMax Pro Plus is a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐈𝐬 𝐚 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥?Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro Plus laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro Plus is effective for all skin colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐈𝐬 𝐚 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐌𝐚𝐱 𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬?Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro Plus treatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“We are so excited and thrilled to unveil the next generation of laser hair removal technology with the Candela GentleMax Pro Plus," said Dr. Keisha Loftin, Founder and Lead Physician at Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics. "This state-of-the-art device is engineered to provide unparalleled precision, exceptional comfort, and results that last. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, we are setting a new standard for achieving smooth, radiant skin for ALL skin types. Say goodbye to the hassle of unwanted hair and embrace a more effortless and confident beauty experience, delivered through safe, effective, and reliable treatments tailored to your needs," she added.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐌𝐚𝐱 𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞Visit 𝐋𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 and discover the transformative power of GentleMax Pro Plus. Whether you want to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact 𝐋𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 at https://luminawellnesscenter.com/ or call (210) 878-5881.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐋𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics, founded by Dr. Keisha Loftin in 2018, is a premier medical spa located in San Antonio, Texas. Specializing in personalized health, wellness, and aesthetic services, Lumina combines medical expertise with high-quality products and advanced technology to deliver patient-centered care. Dr. Loftin, a board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, brings over two decades of experience to the practice, offering treatments such as BioTEhormone therapy, Clitoxin, O-Shot, P-Shot, Vampire Facial, and ThermiVa. Lumina also features state-of-the-art laser treatments with the GentleMax Pro Plus, addressing a wide range of concerns, including laser hair removal, skin tightening, and the treatment of pigmented and vascular lesions. Committed to excellence, innovation, and effective communication, Lumina Wellness & Aesthetics strives to help patients look, feel, and live better as they transition through life.

