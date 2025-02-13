Submit Release
Learn primitive outdoor skills with MDC in Columbia Feb. 26

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Atlatl Association’s team of conservation and skills educators in an exciting journey through historic and primitive skills of survival. Educators will introduce participants of this event to a variety of topics including, native plant cordage, hunting techniques including atlatl and longbows, primitive tools, and working with natural materials like hides, furs, and plants.

This free event will be held at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia on Feb. 26 from 6-8 p.m. All ages are invited. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4HL. Questions about this event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

