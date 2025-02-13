Safeguarding the Historic Naval Hospital of Port Royal

The Historic Naval Hospital of Port Royal in Jamaica, a vital heritage site surrounded by a 19th-century sea wall, is threatened by coastal erosion, storm surges, and ship traffic. At the request of Jamaican national authorities and with the generous support of the Netherlands Funds-in-Trust, a new project has been launched to address these challenges.

The Historic Naval Hospital of Port Royal, a vital heritage site surrounded by a 19th-century sea wall, is threatened by coastal erosion, storm surges, and ship traffic. As a key component of the heritage site "Archaeological Landscape of 17th Century Port Royal" submitted by Jamaica for the inscription to the UNESCO’s World Heritage List, the hospital and its surrounding archaeological grounds are at risk of significant deterioration.

A 2022 Heritage Impact Assessment highlighted that continued erosion of the sea wall could severely impact the structural integrity of the Naval Hospital and the 17th-century streets that lie beneath the complex, jeopardizing the preservation of this iconic historic site. At the request of Jamaican national authorities and with the generous support of the Netherlands Funds-in-Trust, a new project has been launched.

Such project aims to bolster the protection of the Naval Hospital and its archaeological grounds. The initiative will focus on reinforcing the sea wall, enhancing the site’s resilience to coastal erosion, and mitigating the effects of climate change. The project will also support the capacity-building of national institutions responsible for heritage conservation.

Port Royal was once one of the most prosperous and notorious cities in the Caribbean during the 17th century, earning its infamous reputation as the “wickedest city on Earth.” Today, much of Port Royal lies submerged beneath the sea, with the Historic Naval Hospital serving as a key reminder of the city’s storied past.

Key objectives of the project include:

Improving protection: Strengthening the protection of the Historic Naval Hospital of Port Royal from coastal erosion, climate change, and human activity.

Community engagement: Involving the local community in rehabilitation efforts and raising awareness about the vulnerability of cultural heritage.

Sustainable management: Ensuring the long-term conservation and daily management of the site by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust, with community participation.

Expected project outcomes include:

Structural reinforcement: Identification and consolidation of the most vulnerable sections of the sea wall.

Capacity building: Strengthening the capacities of national institutions to manage and conserve cultural heritage.

Improved cooperation: Fostering better collaboration between heritage management stakeholders, tourism development organizations, and local communities.

This project is part of a broader effort to safeguard Port Royal’s rich cultural legacy, ensuring its preservation for future generations. Jamaica's initiative to propose Port Royal for inclusion on UNESCO’s World Heritage List marks a crucial step in recognizing and safeguarding its rich archaeological heritage, with the World Heritage Committee reviewing the nomination later this year. This endeavor reflects the country's commitment to ensure that the stories and achievements of past generations endure for those to come.