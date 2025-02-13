E-bike Drive Unit Market Size to Hit Around USD 13,350 Million by 2034 with 6.4% CAGR | Statifacts Report

According to Statifacts, the global E-bike Drive Unit market size is calculated at USD 7,640 million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 13,350 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa , Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global E-bike drive unit market size was valued at USD 7,180 million in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 13,350 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2034, a study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

The E-bike drive unit market is significantly growing due to changing consumers behavior and preferences for eco-friendly transportation, showcasing an increasing willingness of consumers to invest in premium electric mobility solutions. The market is shifting towards more precise motor technologies as manufacturers are looking to adopt lighter, highly efficient and more robust solutions to meet customer's demands. The market is witnessing a sudden surge due to research and development by leading players.

For instance, in August 2023, Bosch launched its SX motor in the market which is more lightweight in performance specifically curate for lightweight E-bikes and urban rides with a combined battery and having 4 kg motor weight. An electric drive unit is basically designed to control specific characteristics which converts electric energy to mechanical output accurately.



Moreover, E-bikes provide better alternatives over conventional transportation ways, minimizing overall dependance on conventional energy generator fossil fuels. E- bikes produce zero emissions and are able to reduce an increasing air pollution in urban areas. Which further helps to solve the challenges of climate change and sole dependance on fossil fuels, highlighting its hold over the market.

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific led the global market with the highest market share of 94.97% in 2024.

By Product, the hub motors segment has held the largest market share of 72.02% in 2024.

By Application, the OEM segment captured the biggest revenue share of 95.2% in 2024.



E-bike Drive Unit Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.640 Million Projected Forecast Value in 2034 USD 13,350 Million Growth Rate 6.4% from 2025 to 2034 Largest Market Asia-Pacific Second Largest Market Europe Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Product Type and By Application Type Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Major Trends in the Market

Consumers prioritizing health and fitness





The major trend for the E-bike drive unit market is increasing focus by consumers towards their physical and mental fitness as E-bike offer every age group people to enjoy cycling. The E-motor helps with pedaling, making it convenient and hassle free to cover long distance travelling while navigating inclined paths. E-bike is also helpful for people having joint pain or injury who are looking for comfortable way to exercise as it offers minimized stress on joints and comfortable sitting. By acknowledging this, many retailers are intentionally highlighting the benefits of E-bike ride by doing their campaigns and gaining traction of health-conscious people.

Also, as E-bikes need less space, it is more suitable to navigate and helpful for traffic congestion. The electric motor allows for faster travelling as compared to conventional bicycles which makes E-bikes an efficient option to navigate urban environment.

Government subsidies for E-bikes-



Governments in many countries offer supportive ground for E-bikes as they help to retain carbon emission at low level. Government provides subsidies or lower tax on E-bike purchase aiming to make it more accessible for maximum people. Also, government support for building infrastructure like bike lanes and secure parking availability dedicated for E-bikes making it more practical choice for consumers.

For instance, in April 2024, the U.S. department of energy introduced a subsidy program for electric bicycles and offers tax credits of USD 1,500 for E-bike buyers. This strategy is part of U.S. agenda about carbon neutrality up to the year 2050. It will encourage people to invest more in E-bikes than conventional bikes for riding.



Opportunities in the market

Growing Application of AI in E-bikes

The significant opportunity that E-bike drive unit market holds is increasing adoption of artificial intelligence technology in E-drive units which augmenting the market's growth globally. Several manufactures are focusing on developing more powerful, compact, highly efficient and higher wattage motors. These motors are designed to offer additional advantages like more torque and power for step terrains. They also provide faster acceleration helping city commuters for longer distance travelling. The integration of AI in drive units improves battery life and output, optimizes power to enhance overall riding experience. Some enterprises are going forward and developing drive units that work on automation and adjust power output based on pedaling and terrain type.

E-bike Drive Unit Market Segmentation

By product

By product, the hub motor segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 thus, dominated the global E-drive unit market. The growth of this segment is due to the hub drive motor needing less or minimum maintenance as they do not need extra pressure on the drive train as required in a conventional drive train used for bikes. Hub motors have been constructed in a simpler way; thus, they are light in weight and inexpensive to build for manufacturers which is the major factor driving the segments demand in the global market.

By product, the mid-drive motors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the foreseeable period. These are electric motors placed nearer to the center of the bicycle. It offers high torque and great performance due to reason; they directly connect to the gears and crank of the E-bike. Furthermore, these motors provide easy maintenance as compared to hub motors. It is placed in the center of the bike which offers better handling of bike making it preferable choice for many consumers.

By application

By application the OEM segment accounted for the largest market revenue in 2024, hence dominated the global market. OEM stands for original equipment manufacturer, encompasses leading automotive manufacturers having brand popular brand name and recognition in the global market like Giant Bicycle, Yamaha motors Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH etc. OEM occupy a major part of the market as they offer innovative and high-quality products making them stand out in the global market. For instance, in Sept 2022 Yamaha shifted their production unit in France and launched new PWseries S2 drive unit. The establishment of OEM players like Yamaha fueled the segments growth in the Europe region

By application the aftermarket segment registers a notable growth rate in the market. Aftermarket provides similar type products required to manufacture a bike in moderate quality and its cost effective also as compared to original manufacturers. Some of the aftermarket companies provide lucrative warranty schemes which are gaining traction from many consumers. It is the best alternative for consumers who want to buy basic components from multiple suppliers.

E-bike Drive Unit Market Insights from Key Regions

Significant production of E-bikes: Asian countries to sustain dominance

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the global E-bike drive unit market due to the huge population and many consumers looking for climate friendly alternative for travelling than traditional internal combustion engine-based bikes causing harm to the environment. The presence of strong leading players in the E-bike manufacturing area is another prominent factor in the market's expansion in the region.

Moreover, these leading players have highly established supply chains and significant production capacity allowing them to offer innovative products. For instance, in March 2023 Bosch E-bike systems collaborated with Tektro- a Taiwanese break specialist to manufacture safety gain for several e-bikers aiming to reduce accidents that can happen with e-bikes.

Established regulations & incentives: Europe to Witness the Fastest Growth

By region, Europe is witnessing fastest growth rate in the upcoming period owing to the factors like governments strong regulatory support, robust infrastructure to support cycling, high rate of acceptance by consumers due to awareness for climate changes and green initiatives in the region. European union offers incentives for-bike purchasers. For instance, in august 2023, the UK department for transport has made announcement a substantial investment in cycling infrastructure to accelerate e-bike adoption in the region.

E-bike Drive Unit Market Top Key Companies:

What is Going Around the Globe?

In March 2024, Shimano launched its innovative EP6 drive unit aiming to offer enhanced power efficiency and durability necessary for different terrains of the Asia pacific region. This initiative showcases Shimano's commitment to fulfill the unique needs of consumers as per region, to expand their portfolio.

In January 2024, Yamaha collaborated with Panasonic-a strategic move to develop a highly advanced and efficient e-bike drive units, looking to offer battery efficiency also. This can be achieved by integrating battery technology by Panasonic with the expertise of Yamaha in drive units.

In March 2023, passila bicycles made partnership with Revonte, both headquartered in Finland, with this strategic partnership, passila bicycles installed their e-bikes with Revonet's one drive system which is an e-bike drive system.

In May 2023, a leading market player Yamaha introduced two new electric urban Mobility models. It is known as BOOSTER S-pedelec and BOOSTER Easy E-bikes. Each model consists of a cutting edge and technically advanced motor along with sophisticated design equipped with long running battery.

E-bike Drive Unit Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global E-bike Drive Unit Market

E-bike Drive Unit Market Segmentation:

By Product

Mid-Drive Motors

Hub Motors

By Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Electric Vehicle Motor Market : The global electric vehicle motor market size surpassed USD 85 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 576.57 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 21.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market : The global electric vehicle charging station market size accounted for U SD 44.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 482.79 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Market : The global plug-in hybrid electric vehicle market size is calculated at USD 35,931 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 1,88,057 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18% from 2024 to 2034.

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market : The global electric vehicle sensor market size was exhibited at USD 10,969 million in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 50,951 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Light Electric Vehicle Market : The global light electric vehicle market size was exhibited at USD 99.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 274.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market : The global electric vehicle maintenance market size accounted for USD 17,160 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 72,500 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2024 to 2034.

