Mondelēz International State of Snacking Survey: Global Consumers See Snacking as a Way to Connect and Share with Loved Ones

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today releases new findings on love, connection, and snacks from the sixth annual State of Snacking™ report, a global consumer trends study examining how consumers make snacking decisions. In time for Valentine’s Day, the survey results show 71% of global consumers agree that sharing snacks with others is a love language.

Developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, the State of Snacking survey tracks snacking attitudes and behaviors among thousands of consumers across 12 countries. The 2024 survey findings show consumers are increasingly using snacking as a way to express love to others, as well as to themselves.

Snacking is Love: Love is expressed in many ways and sometimes, it’s through the simple joy of sharing a snack. 71% of global consumers agree that, “sharing snacks with others is my love language” – an 8% increase from 2023. That number is even higher among Millennials and Gen Z respondents.

Consumers are increasingly focused on the connection snacking provides, with 64% regularly snacking to connect with others (up 8% from last year). 93% agree they can always find a snack suitable for sharing.

Younger generations are particularly likely to lean into snacking as a form of self-care, with Gen Z and Millennials being much more likely to snack to boost mood, find comfort, and manage stress.



“Food has long had the power to bring people together and foster a sense of connection,” said Melissa Davies, Senior Manager, Global Insights & Trendspotting at Mondelēz International. “As consumers prioritize making time for indulgence, they’re also making an effort to share that joyful experience with others.”

Mondelēz International continues to lead the snacking industry in adapting to these evolving consumer preferences and working to ensure that every snack provides an opportunity for connection and mindfulness while prioritizing consumer desires. Additional findings from the 2024 State of Snacking report are available for download at www.mondelezinternational.com/stateofsnacking/.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at www.x.com/MDLZ.

Contact: Desiree Battaglia (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors) +1 847 943 4772 1-847-943-5454 news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5059ad16-6fbd-4db8-8a84-890f060914c9

