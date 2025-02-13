Sprout Social Launches Rebranded Influencer Marketing Platform, Preparing Brands for the Next Generation of Social

Sprout Social Influencer Marketing revolutionizes how brands discover, activate and scale influencer partnerships

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), announced the launch of its rebranded influencer marketing platform, Sprout Social Influencer Marketing (formerly Tagger Media). Almost half of all consumers make at least one purchase a month because of influencer posts and 8 in 10 marketers report that influencer content provides stronger conversions, underscoring the crucial role influencer marketing plays in the buying journey. Sprout Social Influencer Marketing equips brands with the tools they need to capitalize on this massive opportunity with AI-powered insights and advanced analytics to help marketers identify the right influencers, build authentic partnerships and maximize the ROI of their campaigns. The platform and its AI-focused roadmap will be featured in Breaking Ground , Sprout’s premier quarterly event that delivers essential product updates and cutting-edge industry insights to keep customers ahead of the curve.

Sprout Social Influencer Marketing is designed to make discovering influencers and executing campaigns more efficient and intuitive. The platform provides actionable insights, makes it easier to identify and activate the right influencers, supports more effective workflows and centralizes campaign management. These features help brands scale their efforts and deliver what influencer marketing is best known for–driving unparalleled awareness and revenue.

“The growth of influencer marketing is undeniable, projected to be a $199 billion industry by 2032 ," said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. "Consumers increasingly trust influencers more than brands, pushing companies to prioritize authentic, relationship-driven campaigns. Sprout equips brands with the tools and data to identify the right influencers, drive customer growth, and build lasting trust. And the results are undeniable—businesses on average earn $6.50 for every $1 spent on influencer marketing , with top campaigns delivering even greater returns."

A 2025 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by Sprout found that customers leveraging Sprout Social Influencer Marketing realized, on average, time savings of 25% on discovering and managing influencers. According to Ryan Wenstrup-Moore, Social Media Manager at The Kroger Co., “Influencer marketing is a core way we reach and build meaningful relationships with our customers. Sprout Social Influencer Marketing has enabled our team to find creators who align to our values and ultimately create authentic and relatable content.”

Sprout Social will be rolling out new AI-powered features over the course of 2025 that will simplify key workflows, making it easier than ever for brands to discover, vet, and partner with the right influencers to drive increased ROI. Learn more about Sprout Social Influencer Marketing here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “intend,” “long-term model,” “may,” “might” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to the success, performance, and effect on our business and customers of our product features, our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: we may not be able to sustain our revenue and customer growth rate in the future; price increases have and may continue to negatively impact demand for our products, customer acquisition and retention and reduce the total number of customers or customer additions; our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform, our API providers, or certain social media platforms; if we are unable to attract potential customers through unpaid channels, convert this traffic to free trials or convert free trials to paid subscriptions, our business and results of operations may be adversely affected; we may be unable to successfully enter new markets, manage our international expansion and comply with any applicable international laws and regulations; we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses or technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions and investments; unstable market and economic conditions, such as recession risks, effects of inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, high interest rates, and the impacts of current and potential future bank failures and impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, could adversely impact our business and that of our existing and prospective customers, which may result in reduced demand for our products; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness; covenants in our credit agreement may restrict our operations, and if we do not effectively manage our business to comply with these covenants, our financial condition could be adversely impacted; any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely could negatively affect our business; and changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current instability in market and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Social Media Profiles:

www.twitter.com/SproutSocial

www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Lexi Johnson

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: lexi.johnson@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.