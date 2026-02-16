Ocho Sur delivers three tons of food aid to flood-affected Shipibo-Konibo community in Ucayali

Ocho Sur delivers food aid to Santa Clara de Uchunya after flooding

Ocho Sur steps in to support the Santa Clara de Uchunya community, delivering 3 tons of food to aid those affected by flooding in Ucayali.

Ocho Sur remains committed to supporting our neighbors in times of need, demonstrating solidarity and contributing to the well-being of the community” — Ulises Saldaña, Community Relations Manager

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocho Sur in 2025 responded to severe flooding that affected the Native Community of Santa Clara de Uchunya in the Ucayali region. Following intense rainfall, the rising waters of the Aguaytía River inundated the community, leaving it virtually isolated as roads were destroyed by water and mud, cutting off access to food supplies and increasing health risks.In response to the emergency, Ocho Sur — a company dedicated to the sustainable production of oil palm products and derivatives in Ucayali — delivered three tons of essential food supplies to support the Shipibo-Konibo community, in line with its social responsibility commitments.After learning of the flooding, the company immediately contacted Wilson Barbarán Soria, traditional leader (Apu) of the community, to assess urgent needs and coordinate assistance to address the impacts of the natural disaster.The emergency food aid was delivered by Ocho Sur’s Community Relations Manager, Ulises Saldaña, who conveyed the solidarity and support of the company’s senior management.On behalf of the community, Wilson Barbarán Soria expressed his gratitude for Ocho Sur’s continued collaboration and support during challenging times.

