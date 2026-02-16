Ocho Sur delivers three tons of food aid to flood-affected Shipibo-Konibo community in Ucayali
Ocho Sur steps in to support the Santa Clara de Uchunya community, delivering 3 tons of food to aid those affected by flooding in Ucayali.
In response to the emergency, Ocho Sur — a company dedicated to the sustainable production of oil palm products and derivatives in Ucayali — delivered three tons of essential food supplies to support the Shipibo-Konibo community, in line with its social responsibility commitments.
After learning of the flooding, the company immediately contacted Wilson Barbarán Soria, traditional leader (Apu) of the community, to assess urgent needs and coordinate assistance to address the impacts of the natural disaster.
The emergency food aid was delivered by Ocho Sur’s Community Relations Manager, Ulises Saldaña, who conveyed the solidarity and support of the company’s senior management.
On behalf of the community, Wilson Barbarán Soria expressed his gratitude for Ocho Sur’s continued collaboration and support during challenging times.
