Optimisation works of pavements near Praça de Ferreira do Amaral to commence next Monday

MACAU, February 13 - For enhancement of the pavements near Praça de Ferreira do Amaral, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will commence the optimisation works of Praça de Ferreira do Amaral and the surrounding roads (third phase) by zones and in stages next Monday to improve the pedestrian environment and carry out repairs and beautification of the related pedestrian underpass. During the period, the construction areas will be enclosed. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangements and safety.

The construction works will mainly include expansion and resurfacing of the pavements, laying the paving tiles with patterns matching the surrounding environment, adjustment and addition of the green belts of pavements, installation of benches for relaxation and use by the public and visitors, and optimisation of the lighting facilities in the streets to enhance the atmosphere of walking at night. Meanwhile, beautification of the ceiling and repairs of the leakage in the pedestrian underpass between YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel and Wynn Macau will be carried out, with the aim of creating wider and more comfortable pedestrian environment for the public and visitors.

The works will commence on 17 February by zones and in stages, and the whole project is expected to be completed in the second quarter. IAM reminds the public to follow the on-site instructions, pay attention to the temporary enclosure measures and stay away to avoid accidents. IAM apologises for the inconvenience caused by the construction works.